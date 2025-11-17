403
Trump Open for Talks with Venezuelan President
(MENAFN) President Donald Trump disclosed Sunday his willingness to enter negotiations with Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro, signaling a potential diplomatic shift amid mounting military tensions between the two nations.
Speaking to reporters in Florida before departing for Washington, Trump confirmed exploratory conversations may be underway. "We may be having some discussions with Maduro, and we'll see how that turns out," he stated. "They would like to talk," he added.
The revelation comes as Trump continues leveling serious accusations against Maduro's administration, claiming it facilitates "narcoterrorist" cartel operations—charges the Venezuelan president has categorically rejected.
Trump reiterated allegations that Caracas has enabled drug cartels to flood American streets with narcotics while allegedly releasing "hundreds of thousands" of violent criminals across the U.S. border. He referenced Washington's recent foreign terrorist organization designation of Cartel de los Soles, noting it grants legal authority for strikes on Venezuelan territory. "It allows us to do that, but we haven't said we're going to do that," Trump said.
Since September, American forces have launched operations against over 20 suspected cartel vessels in Caribbean international waters. Washington has simultaneously deployed significant naval assets to the region, including the USS Gerald R. Ford carrier strike group. Last August, Trump dramatically increased the bounty for Maduro's capture to $50 million.
Maduro has firmly rejected the trafficking accusations and issued stark warnings against American military intervention. "No more endless wars. No more unjust wars. No more Libya. No more Afghanistan," Maduro told CNN's Stefano Pozzebon during a rally in Caracas on Thursday.
In response to Washington's military posturing, the Venezuelan government has elevated its armed forces to maximum readiness and launched multiple defense exercises.
