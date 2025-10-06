MENAFN - ACN NewsWire) CBI and Blockware strengthen their capital ties

PARIS, October 6, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Crypto Blockchain Industries (CBI; Euronext Growth Paris: FR0014007LW0, ALCBI; OTCQB: CBIPF)) announces that it has been granted an option to purchase up to $10 million in convertible notes issued by Blockware Solutions, offering a 10% discount on the price of Blockware potential future initial public offering ("IPO"). A first tranche of USD 1,000,000 has already been raised and paid in CBI shares, which are only transferable on the OTCQB market up to a limit of 10% of the daily volume. CBI and Blockware aim to grow CBI's U.S. shareholder base, in which case CBI will exercise a phased share of the call option and increase its equity stake in Blockware.

Blockware is a recognized player in the blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining industry. The company stands out for its ability to operate large-scale installations, provide state-of-the-art hosting services, and develop innovative technology solutions, making it a natural partner for CBI.

CBI's mining activities recorded a return on investment of more than 40% in August 2025 thanks to this partnership.

CBI has the option to acquire up to $10 million of convertible notes issued by Blockware. The convertible notes issued by Blockware have a maturity of two years and bear an interest rate of 5% per annum. They offer a 10% discount on the price of a potential future IPO and, if this IPO does not take place before maturity, the convertible notes are redeemed in cash. They also benefit from a liquidation preference in the event of an asset distribution or bankruptcy.

This transaction paves the way for a strategic partnership to strengthen CBI's presence in the U.S. market and gradually increase its stake in Blockware.

A first tranche of USD 1,000,000 has already been raised by CBI and paid for in shares, which can only be resold on the OTCQB market up to a limit of 10% of the trading volume.

CBI and Blockware aim to develop the size and visibility of CBI's American shareholding, based in particular on the listing of the share on the OTCQB market, which is a privileged gateway for institutional and individual investors in the United States. The gradual increase in liquidity and trading volume in this market will broaden the investor base and strengthen CBI's reputation. CBI plans to gradually exercise its option to purchase convertible notes, within the limit of 10% of the trading volume of the OTCQB market.

This mechanism is part of CBI's ACE (Acquire, Create, Earn) strategy, strengthening its ability to seize international growth opportunities and helping to position CBI as a leading player in the blockchain ecosystem, while maximizing its exposure to the US market.

For the period ending September 30, 2025, CBI has invoiced consulting fees to Blockware solutions for an amount of $1 million, paid through the remittance by Blockware of a convertible note for that amount.

Disclaimers

The completion of CBI's projects, as well as their operating budget and financing plan, remain fundamentally subject to major uncertainties, and failure to achieve the underlying assumptions may have a material and adverse impact on the value of CBI's assets and liabilities.

In addition, investing in crypto-assets involves risks related in particular to their intrinsic volatility that could have an impact on CBI's financial performance. CBI considers it useful to remember that the past performance of crypto-assets is not a guarantee of future performance.

A detailed description of the risks associated with an investment in CBI securities can be found in the Company's financial reports available on CBI's website.

About Crypto Blockchain Industries SA

Crypto Blockchain Industries ("CBI") is a French company listed on Euronext Growth (compartment E2), whose objective is to build the largest possible portfolio of Bitcoins and other crypto-assets by buying them at a below-market price by applying the ACE strategy: ACQUIRE, the purchase mainly of Bitcoins on the market; CREATE, the creation of its own utility tokens in the field of the metaverse (AlphaVerse, Football at AlphaVerse) or that of digital assets backed by real goods (Gemplay, diamonds); EARN, the acquisition of Bitcoin at a reduced cost via mining operations, as part of a long-term strategic partnership with Blockchain Solutions, one of the first Bitcoin miners in the United States. To learn more, visit and .

About Blockware

Blockware Solutions, LLC ("BWS") is an American company specializing in blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining services. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Blockware Solutions provides comprehensive solutions, including mining hardware sales, secure data center hosting, and blockchain investment advisory services. The company also operates a large-scale network of mining farms and contributes to the decentralization of the Bitcoin network. Leveraging its technical expertise and commitment to transparency, Blockware helps individuals and institutions grow their digital asset businesses. For more information, visit .

