403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Turkey denounces drone attack on UN base in Sudan
(MENAFN) Türkiye strongly condemned a drone attack on a United Nations base in Sudan on Monday, which claimed the lives of six Bangladeshi peacekeepers and left eight others injured.
“We wish Allah’s mercy upon the Bangladeshi peacekeepers who lost their lives in this heinous attack, and a speedy recovery to the wounded,” the Turkish Foreign Ministry stated.
The ministry highlighted the importance of maintaining Sudan’s unity and territorial integrity and reaffirmed its “strong support for the efforts aimed at finding a peaceful solution to the ongoing conflicts in the country.”
The assault occurred amid ongoing clashes between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), a conflict that has persisted since April 2023, resulting in thousands of deaths, the displacement of millions, and one of the world’s most severe humanitarian crises.
Sudanese authorities blamed the RSF for the attack, though the rebel group has yet to respond.
The slain peacekeepers were serving as part of the UN Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA), stationed in the disputed, oil-rich border area between Sudan and South Sudan. The region has been a longstanding source of tension, with both countries claiming territorial stakes since South Sudan gained independence in 2011.
The UN renewed the UNISFA mandate just last month, underscoring the ongoing international effort to maintain stability in the volatile region.
“We wish Allah’s mercy upon the Bangladeshi peacekeepers who lost their lives in this heinous attack, and a speedy recovery to the wounded,” the Turkish Foreign Ministry stated.
The ministry highlighted the importance of maintaining Sudan’s unity and territorial integrity and reaffirmed its “strong support for the efforts aimed at finding a peaceful solution to the ongoing conflicts in the country.”
The assault occurred amid ongoing clashes between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), a conflict that has persisted since April 2023, resulting in thousands of deaths, the displacement of millions, and one of the world’s most severe humanitarian crises.
Sudanese authorities blamed the RSF for the attack, though the rebel group has yet to respond.
The slain peacekeepers were serving as part of the UN Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA), stationed in the disputed, oil-rich border area between Sudan and South Sudan. The region has been a longstanding source of tension, with both countries claiming territorial stakes since South Sudan gained independence in 2011.
The UN renewed the UNISFA mandate just last month, underscoring the ongoing international effort to maintain stability in the volatile region.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment