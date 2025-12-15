403
Strike Forces Louvre Museum to Shut Down
(MENAFN) The world's most-visited museum shuttered its doors Monday following a unanimous employee walkout that left thousands of visitors stranded.
Approximately 400 staff members at the Louvre Museum backed a work stoppage with complete solidarity, launching what the General Workers' Confederation (CGT) and French Democratic Federation of Labor (CFDT) described as a "renewable strike" approved "unanimously" by the workforce.
The iconic Paris institution confirmed the closure through its official social media presence. "Due to a strike, the museum is closed for the day. We apologize for any inconvenience," the Louvre posted on X.
The labor action centers on demands for increased personnel and concrete solutions to address visitor overcrowding—a crisis that has intensified pressure on the landmark already reeling from an October jewelry robbery.
The museum observes its regular weekly closure on Tuesday. Union representatives indicated a general membership meeting is set for Wednesday to determine next steps.
The disruption marks another setback for the cultural institution as it grapples with operational challenges amid record-breaking tourist traffic.
