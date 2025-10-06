This South Carolina Mom Of 3 Was Left To Run An Entire Burger King For Over 12 Hours By Herself - And Now She's Been Fired. Here's What Happened

MENAFN - News Direct) > This article adheres to strict editorial standards. Some or all links may be monetized.

A woman who went viral after being left to fend for herself as the only employee at a Burger King restaurant for over 12 hours is now out of a job.

In July, Nykia Hamilton, a South Carolina mother of three, was recorded on video by a customer who noticed she was running every station in the restaurant by herself. Less than two months after that video went viral, Hamilton took to TikTok to tearfully announce that she's been fired from her job.



“[Burger King] fired me because I've been late because of my kids,” she said through tears in a video posted on Aug. 8.“My kids come first. Y'all don't pay for no babysitter, or nothing.”

Now, Burger King has responded.

Labor shortages squeezing fast-food chains

On the day that Hamilton worked for over 12 hours one of the other employees who was supposed to be working quit. No one else was available.

”So I had to work by myself, and close by myself,” Hamilton said.

Hamilton says she's had to stay late or pull long shifts solo before, forcing her to choose between showing up for her job and showing up for her kids.

In response to the situation, Burger King released a statement to WACH FOX: "It is our policy that all company- and franchise-owned restaurants require more than one Team Member to be working per shift."

After Hamilton was let go, Burger King issued a new statement to the New York Post noting that firings“are the decision of the franchisees” and that the owners of the South Caroline location had“confirmed that the individual involved is no longer employed due to repeated attendance issues.”

Restaurants, especially large fast-food chains, have struggled to recruit and retain workers post-pandemic. The accommodation and food services sector also has one of the highest quit rates in the country, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Reasons include low wages, long hours and understaffed shifts.

Burger King's employee retention score on the business rating and comparison site Comparably is in the bottom 10% of similarly sized companies.

What to do if you're working under similar conditions

If you're an employee facing extreme understaffing or unsafe expectations, here are a few steps you can take:



Document everything: Keep a written log or take photos of working conditions.

Know your rights: The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has laws to protect employees from unsafe work environments, and you can file a complaint anonymously.

Talk to others: If coworkers are facing similar problems, consider speaking up together. Look into worker resources: Local legal aid clinics, employment lawyers and even union representatives may be able to help.

Despite the long hours and missing her family, Hamilton was still grateful to even have the job.

“I wouldn't have no job because I do have a record, and it is hard to find a job with a record. And by grace of God, she gave me a job. So that's the only reason why I stayed for her,” she said, referring to her manager.

After going viral, a GoFundMe was started under Hamilton's name. As of Aug. 22 it had amassed over $110,000 in donations.

Hamilton also updated her TikTok account to describe herself as an entrepreneur and content creator. In her most recent videos, she has talked about starting a not-for-profit she calls Hand Helping Hands with a focus on providing support to single parents.

When finding a new job feels impossible, it's easy to stay stuck - accepting less than you deserve just to get by. But building financial freedom so that you can make the best decision for your safety and quality of life starts with small steps, taken daily.

