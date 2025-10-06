403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Georgian PM alleges protesters of trying to dethrone government
(MENAFN) Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze accused protesters in Tbilisi of trying to topple the government following the ruling party’s declared victory in local elections on Saturday.
The Georgian Dream party won over 1.1 million votes, about 81.6% of the ballots cast, according to the Central Election Commission. Several opposition parties boycotted the vote.
In response, the opposition organized a large rally in Tbilisi opposing the election results, drawing thousands and attempting to storm the Orbeliani Palace, the presidential residence. Police used pepper spray and water cannons to disperse the crowd.
Five rally organizers were arrested, and six protesters along with 21 law enforcement officers were hospitalized, public broadcaster reported.
At a Sunday news briefing, Kobakhidze said the rally involved between 5,000 and 7,000 people and claimed it was an attempt to overthrow the government.
“They moved to action, began the overthrow attempt, it failed, and then they started distancing themselves from it,” Kobakhidze said.
He warned that “no one will remain unpunished,” adding that some only distanced themselves from the attempt after it failed.
“However, of course, no one will escape responsibility. This includes political responsibility,” he added.
Kobakhidze singled out EU Ambassador Paweł Herczynski, accusing him of bearing “special responsibility” for the protests.
“He should come out, distance himself and strictly condemn everything that is happening on the streets of Tbilisi. This is his direct responsibility in the context when we saw and directly heard statements of support for the attempt to overthrow the constitutional order,” Kobakhidze said.
Anti-government protests have been ongoing since October last year, after Georgian Dream’s parliamentary election victory, which the opposition claimed was fraudulent.
The EU has yet to comment on Kobakhidze’s accusations. In July, its diplomatic service said it “firmly rejects and condemns the disinformation and baseless accusations by the Georgian authorities regarding the EU’s role in Georgia” and denounced “personal attacks” against Herczynski.
The Georgian Dream party won over 1.1 million votes, about 81.6% of the ballots cast, according to the Central Election Commission. Several opposition parties boycotted the vote.
In response, the opposition organized a large rally in Tbilisi opposing the election results, drawing thousands and attempting to storm the Orbeliani Palace, the presidential residence. Police used pepper spray and water cannons to disperse the crowd.
Five rally organizers were arrested, and six protesters along with 21 law enforcement officers were hospitalized, public broadcaster reported.
At a Sunday news briefing, Kobakhidze said the rally involved between 5,000 and 7,000 people and claimed it was an attempt to overthrow the government.
“They moved to action, began the overthrow attempt, it failed, and then they started distancing themselves from it,” Kobakhidze said.
He warned that “no one will remain unpunished,” adding that some only distanced themselves from the attempt after it failed.
“However, of course, no one will escape responsibility. This includes political responsibility,” he added.
Kobakhidze singled out EU Ambassador Paweł Herczynski, accusing him of bearing “special responsibility” for the protests.
“He should come out, distance himself and strictly condemn everything that is happening on the streets of Tbilisi. This is his direct responsibility in the context when we saw and directly heard statements of support for the attempt to overthrow the constitutional order,” Kobakhidze said.
Anti-government protests have been ongoing since October last year, after Georgian Dream’s parliamentary election victory, which the opposition claimed was fraudulent.
The EU has yet to comment on Kobakhidze’s accusations. In July, its diplomatic service said it “firmly rejects and condemns the disinformation and baseless accusations by the Georgian authorities regarding the EU’s role in Georgia” and denounced “personal attacks” against Herczynski.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- R0AR Chain Announces $100,000 Community Rewards For Creators, Yappers, And Brand Evangelists
- Cryptolists Recognised As“Crypto Affiliate Of The Year” At SBC's Affiliate Leaders Awards 2025
- Tradesta Becomes The First Perpetuals Exchange To Launch Equities On Avalanche
- 0G Labs Launches Aristotle Mainnet With Largest Day-One Ecosystem For Decentralized AI
- Nebeus Overfunds Equity Crowdfunding Campaign With €3.6M Raised, Reflecting Growing Demand For Regulated Cryptofinance Solutions
- Daytrading Publishes New Study Showing 70% Of Viral Finance Tiktoks Are Misleading
CommentsNo comment