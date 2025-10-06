MENAFN - SWNS Digital) Traditional childhood disciplines such as writing 'thank-you' notes and always 'clearing your plate' even when full are dying out - thanks to relaxed modern parenting.

A study of 1,000 parents with children aged 0-10 found Gen Z and Millennial respondents now prioritise the health and wellbeing of the child rather than focusing on more traditional discipline methods.

With nearly half (45 per cent) opting for a 'gentle' parenting style – one which avoids punishments, fosters a calm, non-judgmental environment that avoids blame or shame, encouraging emotional safety and open communication.

While 58 per cent focus on emotional intelligence in their parenting style - prioritising emotional awareness and connection and concentrating on supporting their children in managing their emotions.

At the same time, modern parents are increasingly protective, with only eight per cent embracing 'latch key parenting' – when children have their own key and are home alone after school, often due to parents being at work.

Making homemade purées for weaning, reward charts and simply letting children experience boredom are also among the trends that could soon be a thing of the past as a result of the shift in parenting styles.

A spokesperson for Vitabiotics Wellbaby, which commissioned the research, said:“Trends are constantly evolving when it comes to raising children.

“But one thing that has remained a constant throughout the generations is the importance of good health and nutrition for babies and children.”

PARENTING TRENDS THAT COULD BE AT RISK OF DYING OUT:

1. Latch key parenting (children home alone after school (9%)

2. Letting children walk or cycle to school without adult supervision (17%)

3. Making homemade purées for weaning (18%)

4. Letting children play outside unsupervised (19%)

5. Insisting children clear their plate at every meal (23)

6. Using reward charts or sticker systems (26%)

7. Helping children write handwritten 'thank-you' notes (26%)

8. Using physical calendars or planners for family routines (27%)

9. Having regular phone-free or tech-free time as a family (27%)

10. Letting children experience boredom (27%)