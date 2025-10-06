Qatar Polo Club Confirms Polo Almarsa Qatar In Dec

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar Polo Club (QPC), under the Ministry of Sports and Youth, on Monday announced the launch of Polo AlMarsa Qatar, the country's first ever polo showcase, presented by Qatar Calendar.

Taking place from Dec 11-13 at Terminal Park, Old Doha Port, the event will debut exhibition polo in a purpose-built grass arena, featuring a sporting festival of high-calibre polo matches, cultural showcases, hospitality, and horsemanship.

Players from Argentina and Chile will join the showcase as part of the Qatar-Argentina and Chile 2025 Year of Culture, an initiative that spearheads long-lasting cultural partnerships between Qatar and other nations.

Over three days, spectators will experience the excitement of Polo, from a Juniors play-off and a Women's exhibition match to the Years of Culture Championship Cup, celebrating how sport brings people together and builds trust between nations, celebrating Argentina and Chile.

At the heart of the competition is the Polo AlMarsa Championship Cup, where Qatari and international players will play in mixed teams marking a landmark sporting debut for the country.

Ashraf Abuissa, Chairman for QPC, said:“As the official home of polo in the country, our mission is to celebrate equestrian and athletic excellence and raise awareness of this sport. Polo has long been part of the culture and sporting landscape of our region for centuries, symbolising skill, unity, and tradition.”

Fuad Al-Mudahka, Director General, Qatar Polo Club, added:“Polo AlMarsa reflects our commitment to rekindling this heritage sport, enabling us to create a new tradition that connects our community, honours our equestrian culture, and elevates local talent on an international stage.”

Mohammed al-Kuwari, Years of Culture Adviser on Latin America and Qatar's former ambassador to Mexico said:“The Years of Culture has always shown that sport and culture are two sides of the same coin as both bring people together across borders. This Polo AlMarsa event connects Qatar's equestrian heritage with beloved traditions in Chile and Argentina, creating a new cultural and sporting bridge that will endure long after this year.”

“Hosting Qatar's first-ever polo event at Old Doha Port marks a new milestone in our journey to establish the Port as a vibrant cultural and tourism destination,” said engineer Mohammed Abdulla al-Mulla, CEO of Old Doha Port.“Through hosting this event, we aim to bring together Qatar's rich heritage and modern spirit, reflecting our vision to deliver experiences that celebrate national identity through a contemporary lens. Polo AlMarsa is more than just a sporting event; it represents a strategic step toward strengthening the Port's role within Qatar's cultural and sporting landscape.”

Jassim al-Mahmoud, Director of Public Relations and Communications at Visit Qatar, said:“Polo AlMarsa is a remarkable addition to our events calendar, showcasing Qatar's equestrian tradition while introducing a global sport that resonates with culture and heritage. Through this partnership, we are enriching the diversity of experiences available to both residents and visitors. By hosting such distinctive events at Old Doha Port, Visit Qatar continues to enhance the country's reputation as a vibrant destination for sport and culture events.”

Beginning with the Polo AlMarsa Youth Camp on Day 1, December 11, and followed by two days of Polo matches and experiences at Old Doha Port, the three-day programme will combine international exhibition polo with hospitality, entertainment, cultural shows and family activities, international cuisine, fashion and art.

Day two of the program, the official first day of Polo AlMarsa Qatar, on December 12 includes an exhilarating welcome parade with over 50 horses, the official opening ceremony hosted by the Years of Culture and Chile featuring a world class Chilean Cultural Horse Show.

This will be followed by the Mini Mallet Cup, a Women's Exhibition Match, and the Years of Culture Championship Cup celebrating the great bond between Argentina, Chile and Qatar.

The International Day of Polo, hosted on Day 3, December 13, will be headlined by the Polo AlMarsa Championship Cup. Guests will also enjoy a Historical Horse Show, heritage demonstrations, the closing awards, and the finale of Fashions on the Field.

Throughout the event, the Polo Village will be a lively hub with food trucks, retail, live entertainment, cultural and family activities.

Those seeking elevated comfort can access ticketed lounges with prime pitch-side views and dining, while exclusive VIP and sponsor lounges will offer tailored spaces for dignitaries and partners.

Tickets for Polo AlMarsa Qatar are available through the event website. For details and reservations, please visit

Qatar Polo Club Polo AlMarsa Qatar