PM Lauds Law On Disability


2025-10-06 11:01:12
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohamed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani, in a post on his X account, stated that“the issuance of Law No. (22) of 2025 by His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani concerning persons with disabilities reflects our nation's deep conviction in their vital role in development and reaffirms its commitment to empowering them to fully participate in society and protecting their rights in a homeland that values their contributions as an integral part of its progress.”law on disability HH the Amir HE the Prime Minister

