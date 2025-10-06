Cerave Becomes NBA's Official Skincare Partner

Partnership to Promote Dermatologist-Developed Skincare Through Season-Long Campaigns and Community Initiatives in Canada

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)

NEW YORK, USA – CeraVe, the #1 dermatologist-recommended moisturiser brand in Canada, and the National Basketball Association (NBA) today announced a multiyear partnership, which will make CeraVe the league's Official Skincare and Haircare Partner. The partnership will see CeraVe engage NBA fans through custom content and storytelling, onsite activations at league events and with product integrations featuring its skincare and haircare lines at retailers nationwide.

“We are incredibly proud to announce CeraVe's collaboration with the NBA, a partnership between two culturally anchored powerhouses that perfectly aligns with our foundational belief in making effective, dermatologist-recommended care accessible to all, said Julie Horil, CeraVe Canada general manager. The NBA provides an extraordinary platform to engage with a passionate and diverse audience that understands the importance of authentic connection. This endeavour extends far beyond simply offering products; it's a commitment to sparking meaningful dialogue about skin and scalp health, ensuring broader access to dermatologists, and fostering a culture of holistic self-care that uplifts and supports the entire NBA family, both on and off the court.”

“This partnership reflects the NBA's commitment to expanding its lifestyle and wellness offerings,” said Paolo Pastore, VP, global business development, NBA.“As our Official Skincare Partner, CeraVe brings trusted expertise and an innovative marketing approach that supports bringing the NBA experience closer to fans wherever they are.”

The partnership builds on CeraVe's“Head of CeraVe” campaign with 10-time NBA All-Star Anthony Davis, expanding the brand's reach through original content across NBA social and digital channels and at marquee league events throughout the season. The collaboration tips off tonight at the 2025 NBA Canada Series presented by Bell, where the Denver Nuggets take on the Toronto Raptors at Rogers Arena in Vancouver. CeraVe will have other robust onsite presence at marquee NBA events, including the Emirates NBA Cup, NBA All-Star, and NBA Summer League, while also integrating into NBA 2K26 to connect with the league's gaming audience.

CeraVe will collaborate with the NBA to engage youth through“Care For All,” a program through which a Jr. NBA clinic in Canada will provide families with comprehensive resources and skin health education, including opportunities such as dermatology screenings, product education and sampling.

The 80th NBA regular season begins with a doubleheader on Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2025, as part of American Express NBA Tip-Off 2025, when the NBA returns to NBC and debuts on Peacock as the defending NBA champion Oklahoma City Thunder hosts the Houston Rockets (7:30 p.m. ET) and the Golden State Warriors visit the Los Angeles Lakers (10 p.m. ET).

The post CeraVe becomes NBA's Official Skincare Partner appeared first on Caribbean News Global .