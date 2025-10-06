KPDCL Vows Better Power Supply This Winter

Representational Photo

Srinagar- The Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited (KPDCL) on Monday assured consumers of improved and uninterrupted power supply during the upcoming winter, despite challenges posed by recent floods and adverse weather conditions.

KPDCL Managing Director Mahmood Ahmad Shah said the discom has made significant improvements compared to last year.“This year so far, KPDCL has provided better power supply to consumers. A lot of improvement has been made in the discom in comparison to the previous year,” he said.

On the installation of smart meters, Shah said over 1.25 lakh new meters have been added across rural and urban areas of Kashmir this year, building on the 3 lakh meters installed last year. The MD emphasized that the goal is to achieve 100% smart meter coverage in the valley.

He also highlighted infrastructure upgrades, including the installation of insulated cables and the functioning of the Low Capacity Power (LCP) system.“Sometimes we face faults due to rain, but till today, we have been providing normal supply to our consumers,” Shah said.