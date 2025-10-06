Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Centre Hikes DA For Employees From July 1

Centre Hikes DA For Employees From July 1


2025-10-06 10:08:22
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)
Representational Photo

Srinagar- The Central Government has approved a 3 percent hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) for its employees, raising it from 55 percent to 58 percent of the Basic Pay with effect from July 1, 2025.

According to an Office Memorandum issued by the Ministry of Finance, the revised DA rates will benefit civilian employees as well as personnel of the Defence and Railway Services, with separate orders to be issued by the concerned ministries.

The hike, aimed at offsetting inflationary pressure, will be calculated on the Basic Pay as per the 7th Pay Commission structure, and fractions below 50 paise will be ignored while rounding off payments

MENAFN06102025000215011059ID1110159096

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search