Centre Hikes DA For Employees From July 1
Srinagar- The Central Government has approved a 3 percent hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) for its employees, raising it from 55 percent to 58 percent of the Basic Pay with effect from July 1, 2025.
According to an Office Memorandum issued by the Ministry of Finance, the revised DA rates will benefit civilian employees as well as personnel of the Defence and Railway Services, with separate orders to be issued by the concerned ministries.
The hike, aimed at offsetting inflationary pressure, will be calculated on the Basic Pay as per the 7th Pay Commission structure, and fractions below 50 paise will be ignored while rounding off payments
