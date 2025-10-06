Energy Ministry And UNIDO Discuss Innovative Energy Solutions
Andarak emphasized Ukraine's interest in a wide range of cutting-edge technologies-from hydrogen and green ammonia to thermal storage systems, advanced insulation, next-generation heating solutions, and digital energy optimization tools. He also highlighted the importance of joint pilot projects and investments in clean technologies to strengthen Ukraine's energy independence and industrial recovery.Read also: Zelensky holds meeting on accelerating infrastructure recovery after Russian strikes
As earlier reported, Ukraine's Minister of Economy, Environment, and Agriculture, Oleksii Sobolev, met with UNIDO Director General Gerd Müller to discuss new joint initiatives, particularly in industrial revitalization.
UNIDO's Green Industrial Recovery Program for Ukraine (2024–2028) includes 15 projects totaling over $250 million. Key focus areas include the development of a hydrogen economy, deployment of energy-efficient technologies, creation of industrial parks, technology transfer, and digital transformation of industry.
Illustrative photo: Ministry of Energy
