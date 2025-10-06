Energy Ministry And UNIDO Discuss Innovative Energy Solutions

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to the Ministry of Energy , as reported by Ukrinform, UNIDO partners presented research findings and innovative approaches in sustainable energy systems, thermal energy storage, modern insulation and industrial modernization, digital tools for energy consumption management, and integrated strategies for climate risk adaptation.

Andarak emphasized Ukraine's interest in a wide range of cutting-edge technologies-from hydrogen and green ammonia to thermal storage systems, advanced insulation, next-generation heating solutions, and digital energy optimization tools. He also highlighted the importance of joint pilot projects and investments in clean technologies to strengthen Ukraine's energy independence and industrial recovery.

Zelensky holds meeting on accelerating infrastructure recovery after Russian strikes

As earlier reported, Ukraine's Minister of Economy, Environment, and Agriculture, Oleksii Sobolev, met with UNIDO Director General Gerd Müller to discuss new joint initiatives, particularly in industrial revitalization.

UNIDO's Green Industrial Recovery Program for Ukraine (2024–2028) includes 15 projects totaling over $250 million. Key focus areas include the development of a hydrogen economy, deployment of energy-efficient technologies, creation of industrial parks, technology transfer, and digital transformation of industry.

Illustrative photo: Ministry of Energy