Uzbekistan Announces Substantial Trade Volume With Principal Partner China
According to data obtained by Trend from the National Statistics Committee, trade between the two countries grew significantly - up from $8 billion during the same period in 2024.
Throughout the designated reporting timeframe, Uzbekistan's outbound trade to China reached a substantial $1.2 billion, juxtaposed against inbound trade from China, which aggregated to $8.4 billion. This disparity underscores the preeminent influence of Chinese industrial and consumer commodities within Uzbekistan's economic landscape.
Overall, from January to August 2025, Uzbekistan imported goods and services from 170 countries, with more than two-thirds of total imports coming from its key partners. China accounted for 29.7 percent of total imports, followed by Russia (19.1 percent), Kazakhstan (7.4 percent), Türkiye (4.1 percent), the Republic of Korea (3.9 percent), Germany (2.7 percent), and India (2.6 percent).
In terms of exports, Uzbekistan's main trading partners during the same period were Russia (12.5 percent), China (5.4 percent), Kazakhstan (4.0 percent), Afghanistan (3.8 percent), Türkiye (3.2 percent), France (2.7 percent), the UAE (2.1 percent), the Kyrgyz Republic (1.6 percent), Tajikistan (1.5 percent), and Pakistan (1.2 percent). Together, these countries accounted for 38 percent of Uzbekistan's total exports.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BC.GAME News Backs Deccan Gladiators As Title Sponsor In 2025 Abu Dhabi T10 League
- Solotto Launches As Solana's First-Ever Community-Powered On-Chain Lottery
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- Solo Leveling Levels Up: Korean Billion-Dollar Megafranchise Goes Onchain With Story
- Ethereum-Based Defi Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Reaches 50% Completion In Phase 6
- Nigel Farage To Headline At UK's Flagship Web3 Conference Zebu Live 2025
CommentsNo comment