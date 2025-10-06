Uzbekistan Announces Substantial Trade Volume With Principal Partner China

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan's trade turnover with China reached $9.7 billion from January through August 2025, solidifying China's position as the country's largest trading partner, Trend reports.

According to data obtained by Trend from the National Statistics Committee, trade between the two countries grew significantly - up from $8 billion during the same period in 2024.

Throughout the designated reporting timeframe, Uzbekistan's outbound trade to China reached a substantial $1.2 billion, juxtaposed against inbound trade from China, which aggregated to $8.4 billion. This disparity underscores the preeminent influence of Chinese industrial and consumer commodities within Uzbekistan's economic landscape.

Overall, from January to August 2025, Uzbekistan imported goods and services from 170 countries, with more than two-thirds of total imports coming from its key partners. China accounted for 29.7 percent of total imports, followed by Russia (19.1 percent), Kazakhstan (7.4 percent), Türkiye (4.1 percent), the Republic of Korea (3.9 percent), Germany (2.7 percent), and India (2.6 percent).

In terms of exports, Uzbekistan's main trading partners during the same period were Russia (12.5 percent), China (5.4 percent), Kazakhstan (4.0 percent), Afghanistan (3.8 percent), Türkiye (3.2 percent), France (2.7 percent), the UAE (2.1 percent), the Kyrgyz Republic (1.6 percent), Tajikistan (1.5 percent), and Pakistan (1.2 percent). Together, these countries accounted for 38 percent of Uzbekistan's total exports.