On Period Action Day, CA Nonprofit Helps Fight Period Poverty In Kenya

EINPresswire/ -- The Global Uplift Project (TGUP) is helping more than 80,000 girls in Kenya manage their period so they can stay in school.

The nonprofit believes addressing Period Poverty through this means might be a path to doubling the total available human potential.

TGUP’s Save a Girl ™ (SaG) kit is a set of washable, reusable sanitary pads that TGUP makes and donates to adolescent girls in nine developing world countries. The kits cost $7 to make and are given free of charge to recipient girls.

According to Brenda Birrell, inventor of Save a Girl ™, “Girls dropping out of school because they cannot manage their period is the greatest preventable human tragedy in the world.”

UNICEF estimates that more than 20 million girls drop out of school every year because they cannot manage their period. The number might be as high as 50 million. This is the basis of the “Period Poverty” diagnosis for many of the world’s girls.

The tragedy is two-fold. First, the girls are not able to realize their human potential, which they desire and the world needs. Second, the fix to prevent this is simple, proven, and inexpensive.

According to the World Bank, better educated girls exhibit and wide array of socially-beneficial behaviors. Specifically, they:

• Defer sex longer

• Have fewer partners

• Are more likely to use birth control

• Defer marriage longer

• Marry higher income-earning spouses

• Have fewer children

• See that those children are better educated

• Have better vocational options

• Contribute more to their communities

Said TGUP’s Birrell, “A better educated girl is almost the most valuable asset a society can produce. Save a Girl ™ helps them do that.”

TGUP has made and distributed 81,000 of the SaG kits in Kenya, alone. It has also made and distributed more than 30,000 SaG kits through sewing centers it operates in Tanzania, Uganda, Cameroon, India, and Nepal. The centers employ local seamstresses who earn on average 40% more than the national minimum wages.

TGUP has conducted research on the impacts of the Save a Girl ™ kits on girls’ performance in high school. The research was conducted in Kenya.

For girls who used a Save a Girl ™ kit for more than one year:

• Total days of school missed fell by more than 93%.

• Average Grade Point Average (GPA) for girls rose by 16.65%.

• Average national test scores rose 20.7% for girls; 7.3% for boys.

• Total number of pregnancies fell by 93%.

• Graduation rates for girls went up from 85% to 96%.

Because of these outcomes, TGUP believes Save a Girl ™ is one of the most powerful ways to improve the human condition. Improvements occur by getting educated that half of the human race that is not, now, fully educated: the female half.

According to Birrell, “Solving Period Poverty for $2 per girl per year might be the highest return on human investment in the world.”

The Global Uplift Project builds small-scale educational infrastructure projects in the developing world. Since its founding, in 2007, it has completed almost 600 such projects in 26 developing world countries. Over their duration, those projects will help more than 4.2 million of the poorest people in the world have a better chance in life.