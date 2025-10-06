403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Amvital Earns Tiktok Shop Gold Star Seller Badge For Excellence In Quality And Customer Satisfaction
EINPresswire/ -- AMVital, a U.S.-based skincare brand celebrated for its turmeric-powered beauty innovations, proudly announces that it has earned the TikTok Shop Gold Star Seller Badge, one of the platform’s most prestigious distinctions for outstanding seller performance, reliability, and customer satisfaction.
This honor places AMVital among the top-performing sellers in the Beauty & Personal Care category, with a verified 4.7/5.0 shop performance rating, 99.82% on-time delivery rate, and over 4,000 verified 5-star product reviews across TikTok Shop. The brand has also maintained 46,000+ seller reputation points during its 782 days of operation, reflecting long-term consistency and excellence in quality control, fulfillment, and customer experience.
“Earning TikTok’s Gold Star Seller Badge validates our mission to make high-quality, natural skincare both accessible and trustworthy,” said Amar Behura, Founder of AMVital. “We’ve built AMVital around transparency, clean formulations, and the belief that nature-led skincare can deliver real, visible results. This recognition is a testament to the trust our customers place in us and our unwavering focus on service and satisfaction.”
AMVital’s top-rated turmeric-based skincare range includes bestsellers such as the Turmeric + Kojic Acid Soap Bar, Turmeric Serum, Turmeric Body Scrub, and Turmeric Vitamin C Clay Mask — all formulated to brighten, balance, and revitalize skin using naturally derived botanicals.
What This Means for Customers
Verified quality and authenticity backed by TikTok Shop’s top-tier standards
Faster and reliable fulfillment, with a 99.82% on-time delivery record
Fewer than 0.6% negative reviews over the last 60 days
4.8/5.0 logistics rating and 4.3/5.0 customer service rating
This achievement follows AMVital’s recognition as a Walmart Pro Seller, underscoring the brand’s growing reputation for excellence across major e-commerce marketplaces, including Amazon and Walmart.
“Our customers are at the center of everything we do,” Behura added. “This milestone reflects the dedication of our team and the loyalty of our TikTok community, who continue to inspire us to innovate responsibly.”
For more information about AMVital’s award-winning turmeric skincare collection, visit AMVital.
This honor places AMVital among the top-performing sellers in the Beauty & Personal Care category, with a verified 4.7/5.0 shop performance rating, 99.82% on-time delivery rate, and over 4,000 verified 5-star product reviews across TikTok Shop. The brand has also maintained 46,000+ seller reputation points during its 782 days of operation, reflecting long-term consistency and excellence in quality control, fulfillment, and customer experience.
“Earning TikTok’s Gold Star Seller Badge validates our mission to make high-quality, natural skincare both accessible and trustworthy,” said Amar Behura, Founder of AMVital. “We’ve built AMVital around transparency, clean formulations, and the belief that nature-led skincare can deliver real, visible results. This recognition is a testament to the trust our customers place in us and our unwavering focus on service and satisfaction.”
AMVital’s top-rated turmeric-based skincare range includes bestsellers such as the Turmeric + Kojic Acid Soap Bar, Turmeric Serum, Turmeric Body Scrub, and Turmeric Vitamin C Clay Mask — all formulated to brighten, balance, and revitalize skin using naturally derived botanicals.
What This Means for Customers
Verified quality and authenticity backed by TikTok Shop’s top-tier standards
Faster and reliable fulfillment, with a 99.82% on-time delivery record
Fewer than 0.6% negative reviews over the last 60 days
4.8/5.0 logistics rating and 4.3/5.0 customer service rating
This achievement follows AMVital’s recognition as a Walmart Pro Seller, underscoring the brand’s growing reputation for excellence across major e-commerce marketplaces, including Amazon and Walmart.
“Our customers are at the center of everything we do,” Behura added. “This milestone reflects the dedication of our team and the loyalty of our TikTok community, who continue to inspire us to innovate responsibly.”
For more information about AMVital’s award-winning turmeric skincare collection, visit AMVital.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BC.GAME News Backs Deccan Gladiators As Title Sponsor In 2025 Abu Dhabi T10 League
- Solotto Launches As Solana's First-Ever Community-Powered On-Chain Lottery
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- Solo Leveling Levels Up: Korean Billion-Dollar Megafranchise Goes Onchain With Story
- Ethereum-Based Defi Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Reaches 50% Completion In Phase 6
- Nigel Farage To Headline At UK's Flagship Web3 Conference Zebu Live 2025
CommentsNo comment