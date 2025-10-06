Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Tunisian, Egyptian Presidents Discuss Enhancing Joint Cooperation In Phone Call


2025-10-06 07:14:37
Tunis: Tunisian President Kais Saied discussed with his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah El Sisi enhancing cooperation between the two countries, in a phone call on Monday.

Regional and international issues of common concern were also discussed during the call.

