Salamair Releases 3Rd Quarter (Q3) On-Time Performance Results

SalamAir, Oman's low-cost carrier, has announced its On-Time Performance (OTP) results for the 3rd quarter of 2025, reaffirming its commitment to reliability, transparency, and customer trust. OTP is an internationally recognized measure of punctuality, calculated by the percentage of flights departing within 15 minutes of their scheduled time.

Between July and September 2025, SalamAir operated 6,264 flights and welcomed 915,223 passengers across its expanding network, achieving an On-Time Performance of 82.32%. Although slightly lower than the 88% recorded in the 2nd quarter of 2025, when the airline operated 5,144 flights and carried 712,610 passengers, the latest results reflect SalamAir's ability to sustain strong levels of punctuality while handling significantly higher operational volumes during the peak summer period. The 3rd quarter marked a period of remarkable growth, with passenger numbers rising by 28% and total flights increasing by 22% compared to quarter 2, a clear indication of the airline's strengthening market presence and the growing trust placed in SalamAir by travelers. September alone saw a record month of OTP for SalamAir with 94.4% of flights on-time.

Commenting on the results, Adrian Hamilton-Manns, Chief Executive Officer of Salamair, said: “Punctuality is not only a metric for us, but also a daily commitment we uphold to every passenger who chooses to fly with SalamAir. Managing more than 6,200 flights and carrying over 915,000 passengers in one quarter, an increase of more than 200,000 travelers and over 1,000 additional flights compared to quarter 2, while achieving an OTP of 82.32%, reflects the dedication of our teams across all stations and functions. We will continue to focus on process improvements, operational resilience, and innovation to further elevate the travel experience.”

Since the third quarter of 2024, SalamAir has taken the initiative to publish its OTP results on a quarterly basis. This measure reflects the airline's pledge to transparency and accountability, enabling travelers to make informed choices while setting a benchmark for operational reliability in the regional aviation sector.

The release of its 3rd quarter 2025 results come as SalamAir continues to expand its network and strengthen its fleet in line with Oman's Vision 2040. The airline remains committed to enhancing connectivity, supporting tourism growth, and contributing to economic diversification. With the addition of new destinations, the expansion of its Airbus A321neo fleet, and putting passengers at the heart of what we offer and do, we steadily build a stronger platform for affordable, reliable, and customer-focused travel.