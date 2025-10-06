When Opposites Attract: Alain Mikli X Ray-Ban Two Icons. One Vision. Zero Rules.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, October 6th 2025: When two eyewear rebels meet, something unexpected happens. Alain Mikli and Ray-Ban, different by nature, united by vision, crash their worlds together in a Fall/Winter limited-edition capsule, launched in Paris and available exclusively in Alain Mikli and Ray-Ban stores.

Originally born in the late ‘90s, this rare alliance is back: sharper, bolder, and louder than ever. The new collection reimagines the iconic silhouette that started it all and introduces new, original shapes that fuse Mikli's avant-garde daring with Ray-Ban's timeless heritage and pop-culture eminence.

Each frame is a clash of contrasts: chaos meets control, rebellion meets legacy, design meets disruption, yet the result is as cohesive as it is characterful. With fearless profiles and a colour palette only Mikli could dream up, every piece pulses with creative tension.

And for the first time ever, the drop features a never-before-seen red Ray-Ban logo, the final seal on a collaboration made for those who dare to see the world differently.

Two legends. One story. Made for those who never look twice the same way.