Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
When Opposites Attract: Alain Mikli X Ray-Ban Two Icons. One Vision. Zero Rules.

When Opposites Attract: Alain Mikli X Ray-Ban Two Icons. One Vision. Zero Rules.


2025-10-06 07:13:58

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, October 6th 2025: When two eyewear rebels meet, something unexpected happens. Alain Mikli and Ray-Ban, different by nature, united by vision, crash their worlds together in a Fall/Winter limited-edition capsule, launched in Paris and available exclusively in Alain Mikli and Ray-Ban stores.

Originally born in the late ‘90s, this rare alliance is back: sharper, bolder, and louder than ever. The new collection reimagines the iconic silhouette that started it all and introduces new, original shapes that fuse Mikli's avant-garde daring with Ray-Ban's timeless heritage and pop-culture eminence.

Each frame is a clash of contrasts: chaos meets control, rebellion meets legacy, design meets disruption, yet the result is as cohesive as it is characterful. With fearless profiles and a colour palette only Mikli could dream up, every piece pulses with creative tension.

And for the first time ever, the drop features a never-before-seen red Ray-Ban logo, the final seal on a collaboration made for those who dare to see the world differently.

Two legends. One story. Made for those who never look twice the same way.

Posted by : DubaiPRNetwork Editorial Team
Viewed 1017 times
PR Category : Fashion, Lifestyle & Luxury
Posted on :Monday, October 6, 2025  3:59:00 PM UAE local time (GMT+4)
Next Story : Laboratoire PYC reinvents nutricosmetics at Beautyworld Midd...

 

MENAFN06102025003092003082ID1110158904

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search