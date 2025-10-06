Taner Capik Launches Joven Travel In Los Angeles Bringing Award-Winning Tourism Expertise To The United States

MENAFN - GetNews)



With over 15 years of global tourism experience, prestigious awards in Turkey, and more than 30,000 travelers served, Taner Capik has officially launched Joven Travel LLC

LOS ANGELES - Oct 6, 2025 - Incorporated in Delaware and headquartered in Los Angeles, Joven Travel introduces American travelers to luxury, prestigious, and once-in-a-lifetime international journeys.

Joven Travel LLC officially begins operations in the U.S. Founded by internationally recognized tourism professional Taner Capik, the company redefines travel by offering luxury group tours, private experiences, and VIP transfers. Joven Travel is not just about vacations - it's about creating unforgettable, once-in-a-lifetime experiences.

Taner Capik's Background and Achievements

Since 2008, Capik has organized premium tours for more than 30,000 travelers worldwide. In Turkey, he was honored with the“Tourism Achievement of the Year Award” and has also received recognition from universities and youth organizations for his contributions to cultural exchange and education.

These honors highlight his commitment to quality, innovation, and prestige in tourism.

“My mission is to bring the luxury and prestige-driven travel concept I developed in Turkey to the United States,” said Capik, Founder and CEO of Joven Travel.“American travelers are looking for more than just vacations; they want unforgettable, once-in-a-lifetime experiences. Joven Travel was founded to make that vision a reality.”

What Joven Travel Offers The Heart of Europe:

From the art and history of Italy to the vibrant energy of Spain, the lifestyle of the Netherlands, and the

majestic architecture of Budapest, Joven Travel offers luxury journeys across Europe's most admired destinations. In addition, travelers can enjoy once-in-a-lifetime experiences such as husky safaris and watching the Northern Lights in Scandinavia.

Treasures of Turkey:

At the crossroads of the Ottoman and Byzantine empires, Joven Travel offers luxury programs exploring Turkey's history, cuisine, and cultural depth - from the grandeur of Istanbul to the Aegean and Mediterranean coasts.

The Spirit of Africa:

Luxury African journeys include thrilling safaris, cultural heritage explorations, and breathtaking landscapes - all enhanced with premium accommodations.

Caribbean & Cuba:

Crystal-clear waters, white sand beaches, and prestigious luxury resorts define Joven Travel's Caribbean escapes. In Cuba, travelers discover vibrant streets, live music, and nostalgic charm, combined with modern luxury.

Dubai & The Middle East:

From Dubai's glittering skyline to Abu Dhabi's cultural treasures, Qatar's modern luxury, and Egypt's legendary pyramids with cruises along the Nile, Joven Travel offers travelers the grandeur of the Middle East in an exclusive, luxury framework.

Why Joven Travel?

- 15+ years of international tourism expertise

- More than 30,000 premium travelers served

- Recipient of“Tourism Achievement of the Year Award” in Turkey and numerous youth/university honors

- Small group sizes and carefully selected 4–5 star accommodations

- Authentic yet prestigious experiences with trusted local guides

- A unique blend of luxury, prestige, and unforgettable journeys

About Joven Travel

Joven Travel LLC is legally incorporated in Delaware with operations headquartered in Los Angeles. Founded by award-winning tourism professional Taner Capik, the company provides U.S. travelers with luxury, prestigious, and once-in-a-lifetime international experiences. Joven Travel combines comfort, safety, cultural depth, and unforgettable moments, redefining the way Americans explore the world.