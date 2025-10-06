Landbase Releases Key Statistics On AI, Pipeline, And Conversion Trends For GTM Success

MENAFN - GetNews)



Discover key 2025 GTM statistics from Landbase on AI adoption, pipeline performance, and conversion trends shaping revenue growth this year.

San Francisco, CA - October 6, 2025 - Landbase, the world's first Agentic AI platform for go-to-market, today announced the release of a content cluster dedicated to Industry Statistics, designed to help GTM leaders evaluate trends, benchmark performance, and operationalize agentic AI with confidence.

This new series of blogs provides actionable insight into the metrics that matter across modern revenue operations. By covering market adoption, pipeline and conversion performance, channel benchmarks, and data/intent infrastructure, Landbase is empowering GTM teams to quantify impact and prioritize the highest-leverage initiatives.

Key Insights and Benefits of the Statistics Cluster

Strategic Coverage of AI in GTM: The cluster distills essential stats across agentic AI, prospect identification, intent, email, LinkedIn, and databases, centralized in one place.

Benchmarking That Drives Action: Clear performance ranges and thresholds sales, marketing, and RevOps can use to set goals, diagnose gaps, and build business cases.

Evaluation Frameworks: Checklists for data quality, identity/deliverability, and measurement plans so leaders can turn statistics into repeatable operating playbooks.

Market Context: Each blog ties statistics to broader GTM shifts including agentic execution, inbound/outbound orchestration, and the evolving role of data and signals in pipeline creation.

Widespread Industry Interest in Data-Backed GTM

The cluster aligns with rising demand for credible, sourced benchmarks that guide 2025 GTM planning. It consolidates neutral, research-backed content so leaders can navigate a noisy market with clarity and speed.

Featured blogs include:

. 39 Agentic AI Statistics Every GTM Leader Should Know in 2025

. 41 AI-Powered GTM Trends Every Revenue Leader Should Know in 2025

. 25 Prospect Identification Statistics That Define B2B Sales Success in 2025

. 39 B2B Database Statistics Every Sales and Marketing Leader Should Know in 2025

. 37 LinkedIn Personalization Statistics That Transform B2B Sales Performance in 2025

About Landbase

Landbase is the world's first Agentic AI platform purpose-built for go-to-market. Powered by GTM-1 Omni, a proprietary multi-agent system trained on billions of GTM data points, Landbase automates outbound sales, inbound marketing, and revenue operations. By combining AI-powered prospecting, campaign execution, and deal prioritization in one system, Landbase helps companies find their next customer with unprecedented speed and precision.

The company, headquartered in San Francisco, serves over 150 customers across cybersecurity, SaaS, financial services, and more. Backed by $30M in funding led by Sound Ventures, Landbase is defining the category of AI-powered GTM automation.