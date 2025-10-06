Nasdaq Rises 161 Points As U.S. Markets Mixed Oil Inches Up

New York, Oct. 6 (Petra) – The technology-heavy Nasdaq index rose 161 points on Monday to close at 22,941 points.The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 63 points to 46,695, while the S&P 500 gained about 24 points to reach 6,670.Meanwhile, U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose by less than a dollar to $61.76 per barrel.

