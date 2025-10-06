Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Two Shells Landed Over Kilometer From Zaporizhzhia NPP IAEA

Two Shells Landed Over Kilometer From Zaporizhzhia NPP IAEA


2025-10-06 07:06:16
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The IAEA reported this on X , according to Ukrinform.

"IAEA team at ZNPP today heard several rounds of incoming and outgoing shelling from near site. ZNPP said two rounds struck 1.25km from site perimeter. Shelling adds to nuclear safety risks at ZNPP, which has had no off-site power for nearly two weeks," IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said.

Read also: Russia deliberately cuts power to Zaporizhzhia NPP to connect it to its own grid – Sybiha

On September 23, the last external power line to the ZNPP was disconnected. The backup line had been cut by Russian forces in May, and since then, occupation authorities have refused to provide security guarantees for Ukrenergo repair crews to restore it.

Energoatom said that the external power line on Ukrainian-controlled territory remains functional. Russia deliberately keeps the plant disconnected from Ukraine's power grid while conducting a disinformation campaign against Kyiv.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha stated that Russia deliberately severed the ZNPP's connection to Ukraine's power system and is preparing to switch it to its own energy grid.

Photo: Fredrik Dahl / IAEA

MENAFN06102025000193011044ID1110158751

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search