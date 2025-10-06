Two Shells Landed Over Kilometer From Zaporizhzhia NPP IAEA
"IAEA team at ZNPP today heard several rounds of incoming and outgoing shelling from near site. ZNPP said two rounds struck 1.25km from site perimeter. Shelling adds to nuclear safety risks at ZNPP, which has had no off-site power for nearly two weeks," IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said.Read also: Russia deliberately cuts power to Zaporizhzhia NPP to connect it to its own grid – Sybiha
On September 23, the last external power line to the ZNPP was disconnected. The backup line had been cut by Russian forces in May, and since then, occupation authorities have refused to provide security guarantees for Ukrenergo repair crews to restore it.
Energoatom said that the external power line on Ukrainian-controlled territory remains functional. Russia deliberately keeps the plant disconnected from Ukraine's power grid while conducting a disinformation campaign against Kyiv.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha stated that Russia deliberately severed the ZNPP's connection to Ukraine's power system and is preparing to switch it to its own energy grid.
Photo: Fredrik Dahl / IAEA
