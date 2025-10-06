Ukrainian, Danish Defense Ministers Discuss Fight Against Russian Drones

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Shmyhal reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

According to him, Ukraine and Denmark see strong prospects for cooperation with European partners within the framework of the Drone Wall initiative, where they will jointly coordinate efforts to counter Russian provocations in the skies.

The ministers also focused on the next steps in Ukrainian-Danish industrial cooperation, agreeing to continue work on developing strategically important projects under the Build with Ukraine initiative.

As reported, Ukrainian defense companies will soon open joint production facilities in Denmark.

Photo: Denys Shmyhal / Facebook