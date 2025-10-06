Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Ukrainian, Danish Defense Ministers Discuss Fight Against Russian Drones

Ukrainian, Danish Defense Ministers Discuss Fight Against Russian Drones


2025-10-06 07:06:16
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Shmyhal reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

According to him, Ukraine and Denmark see strong prospects for cooperation with European partners within the framework of the Drone Wall initiative, where they will jointly coordinate efforts to counter Russian provocations in the skies.

Read also: DM Shmyhal, Dutch PM Schoof visit Ukrainian drone production facility

The ministers also focused on the next steps in Ukrainian-Danish industrial cooperation, agreeing to continue work on developing strategically important projects under the Build with Ukraine initiative.

As reported, Ukrainian defense companies will soon open joint production facilities in Denmark.

Photo: Denys Shmyhal / Facebook

MENAFN06102025000193011044ID1110158750

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search