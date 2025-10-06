Teen Russian Agent Caught By SSU For Plotting Terror Attacks In Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the SSU reported that most of the agents recruited by the teen were also minors, seeking easy money.

The suspect was apprehended at Ukraine's western border, where he was delivered by Polish law enforcement as part of a forced return to Ukrainian territory.

Investigations revealed that the 16-year-old, originally from Kharkiv, had moved to the EU in autumn 2024. While there, he looked for easy earnings via Telegram channels, which brought him under the attention of Russian intelligence. After recruitment, he was tasked with finding potential perpetrators for terrorist attacks within Ukraine.

The candidates identified by the teen were put into direct contact with Russian operatives, who provided instructions remotely.

Two of the recruited agents - 15-year-old residents of Kharkiv - carried out explosions near police stations in the Slobidskyi and Kholodnohirskyi districts of the city in December 2024. A girl retrieved an improvised explosive device (IED) from a hiding place, while the boy made another device and filled it with metal nuts. Both planted the explosives at planned target locations. They were detained immediately after Russian operatives remotely activated the devices.

Investigators also determined that the teen recruited a 21-year-old acquaintance from Kostiantynivka for another planned attack. Earlier this year, she arrived in Odesa region, rented an apartment, fabricated an IED from plastid, and placed it near a military administrative building. Law enforcement arrested her and prevented the attack.

Based on collected evidence, SSU investigators charged the Russian agent returned from the EU under Part 5 of Article 27 and Part 2 of Article 258 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (aiding and abetting terrorist acts committed by a group in advance).

The suspect is in custody and faces up to 12 years in prison with asset confiscation.

The operation was conducted by SSU officers in Kharkiv region, together with the National Police, under the procedural guidance of the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Photo: SSU