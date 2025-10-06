403
EU Commission Pres. Warns No-Confidence Vote Serves The Union's Adversaries
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Oct 6 (KUNA) -- European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen warned on Monday members of the European Parliament that the no-confidence vote she faces this week "plays into the hands of the European Union's adversaries."
"The truth is that our adversaries are not only ready to exploit any internal divisions they are actively inciting those divisions from the start," von der Leyen said in her address during the opening session of the European Parliament in Strasbourg.
Von der Leyen faced on Thursday evening a renewed debate in the European Parliament over two motions of no confidence submitted against her Commission team, the second such challenge in just a few months.
The two motions were filed by the far-right and left-wing parliamentary groups.
Members of the right-wing bloc criticized von der Leyen's climate and migration policies, accusing her of "lack of transparency and censorship," while the left accused her of failing to exert sufficient pressure on the Israeli government over its military operations in the Gaza Strip amid what they described as an ongoing "humanitarian catastrophe."
Left-wing members also strongly criticized the EU's customs agreement with the United States, arguing that it "favors the American side at the expense of European interests."
The vote on the two motions is scheduled for Thursday, but observers believe that obtaining the required two-thirds majority is unlikely. Von der Leyen's Commission had previously survived an initial vote of no confidence last July. (end)
