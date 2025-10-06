Eritrea Participates At International Civil Aviation Organization Assembly

MENAFN - African Press Organization) ASMARA, Eritrea, October 6, 2025/APO Group/ --

The Eritrean delegation led by Mr. Paulos Kahsay, Director General of Civil Aviation of the State of Eritrea, participated in the 42nd Session of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Assembly, which was held from 23 September to 3 October in Montreal, Canada.

At the session, Mr. Paulos delivered a speech focusing on aviation safety and security. Noting that the safety and security of aviation are core functions of the industry and that Eritrea is earnestly working in this area, Mr. Paulos stated that the sovereignty and territorial integrity of member states are being violated under the guise of international laws, conventions, and regulations. He called on the Organization to refrain from engaging in activities that undermine its integrity, pride, and reputation.

Mr. Paulos also reminded the Assembly that aviation emissions account for only 2% of total global emissions, stressing that the goal of reducing aviation emissions to zero by 2050 would be detrimental to developing countries while benefiting industrialized member states. He emphasized that the focus should instead be on mitigating the effects of the remaining 98% of global emissions.

Regarding human resource development, Mr. Paulos indicated that the Eritrean Civil Aviation Authority is conducting effective training programs in aviation and has launched ICAO-approved theoretical and practical training programs.

On the sidelines of the session, the Eritrean delegation held meetings with representatives from Russia, China, Sudan, the Republic of Korea, Spain, and Singapore, and discussed areas of cooperation and coordination on matters of common interest.

