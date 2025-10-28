403
Trump Administration Reshuffles ICE Leadership
(MENAFN) The Donald Trump administration has started removing high-ranking US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials as his top aides advocate for swifter deportation measures, according to reports from NBC News and Fox News.
NBC News indicated on Monday that the administration “is planning to replace some regional leaders” at ICE with officials from Customs and Border Protection (CBP), while Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin shared on US social media company X that the overhaul is already “underway.”
Two Department of Homeland Security (DHS) sources told NBC News that the White House has increasingly praised CBP’s assertive enforcement strategies, highlighting instances where agents have “rappelled into apartment buildings from Black Hawk helicopters and jumping out of rental trucks in Home Depot parking lots.”
“The mentality is CBP does what they’re told, and the administration thinks ICE isn’t getting the job done,” one DHS official remarked. “So CBP will do it.”
Melugin noted that ICE field office directors in at least eight major cities, including Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and New Orleans, are being replaced.
He added there is “significant friction in Homeland Security as to how to best to achieve more deportations.”
A Border Patrol officer cited by Melugin defended the more forceful approach, saying, “What did everyone think mass deportations meant? Only the worst? (US border czar) Tom Homan has said it himself, anyone in the US illegally is on the table.”
