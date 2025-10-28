Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Trump Administration Reshuffles ICE Leadership

Trump Administration Reshuffles ICE Leadership


2025-10-28 05:44:11
(MENAFN) The Donald Trump administration has started removing high-ranking US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials as his top aides advocate for swifter deportation measures, according to reports from NBC News and Fox News.

NBC News indicated on Monday that the administration “is planning to replace some regional leaders” at ICE with officials from Customs and Border Protection (CBP), while Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin shared on US social media company X that the overhaul is already “underway.”

Two Department of Homeland Security (DHS) sources told NBC News that the White House has increasingly praised CBP’s assertive enforcement strategies, highlighting instances where agents have “rappelled into apartment buildings from Black Hawk helicopters and jumping out of rental trucks in Home Depot parking lots.”

“The mentality is CBP does what they’re told, and the administration thinks ICE isn’t getting the job done,” one DHS official remarked. “So CBP will do it.”

Melugin noted that ICE field office directors in at least eight major cities, including Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and New Orleans, are being replaced.

He added there is “significant friction in Homeland Security as to how to best to achieve more deportations.”

A Border Patrol officer cited by Melugin defended the more forceful approach, saying, “What did everyone think mass deportations meant? Only the worst? (US border czar) Tom Homan has said it himself, anyone in the US illegally is on the table.”

MENAFN28102025000045017167ID1110257778



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search