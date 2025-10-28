Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
China Moves to Revise Cybersecurity Law

2025-10-28 05:41:44
(MENAFN) China’s top legislative body approved an amendment to the nation’s Cybersecurity Law on Tuesday, signaling a significant shift in AI governance and cybersecurity regulations.

The revision was passed during the 18th session of the 14th National People's Congress Standing Committee and is slated to take effect on Jan. 1, 2026.

Designed to address the growing demand for artificial intelligence (AI) oversight while fostering technological growth, the amendment “proposes supporting fundamental AI research, advancing key technologies such as algorithms, and building AI-related infrastructure, such as the training of data resources and computing power.”

It also calls for “improvements to ethical standards of AI, stronger risk monitoring and assessment, and safety supervision.”

In addition, the legislation emphasizes reinforcing cybersecurity legal responsibilities and enhancing “coordination and alignment with relevant laws.”

China’s current Cybersecurity Law, a cornerstone of the country’s digital regulatory framework, was first enacted in 2016.

