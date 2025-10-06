403
Africa Intelligence Brief - October 6, 2025
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Today's tape skews toward resources policy, protest dynamics, rule‐of‐law milestones, and markets. A landmark Darfur judgment lands in The Hague, cobalt rules harden in the DRC, youth‐led protests flare from Morocco to Madagascar, and South Africa's rand softens on global risk.
Central Africa
DRC: Cobalt quotas take effect; lifetime bans for violators
Kinshasa confirmed a quota regime for cobalt exports beginning Oct 16 and warned that companies breaching limits face permanent bans. Initial caps include 18,125 tonnes for the rest of 2025 and 96,600 tonnes annually in 2026–27.
Why it matters: Clear ceilings and stricter enforcement aim to curb fraud, stabilize pricing, and tilt bargaining power toward the state in a market Congo dominates.
North Africa
Morocco: Youth‐driven unrest spotlights service gaps
A wave of Gen‐Z‐organized demonstrations over healthcare, education, and inequality has widened, prompting official calls for dialogue as the country readies for the 2030 World Cup.
Why it matters: Social‐policy grievances risk colliding with big‐ticket infrastructure plans, raising reputational and fiscal pressures.
East Africa
Tanzania: Tundu Lissu's treason trial opens weeks before vote
Opposition leader Tundu Lissu appeared in court in Dar es Salaam ahead of the Oct 29 general election; he denies the charge. His party CHADEMA had earlier been barred from the ballot over a code‐of‐conduct dispute (April reporting).
Why it matters: Courtroom developments and party access to the ballot will shape election credibility and investor perception.
Sudan (Darfur): Siege deepens humanitarian collapse in El‐Fasher
Fresh field reporting indicates El‐Fasher's population has plunged amid intensified RSF attacks and blockade conditions.
Why it matters: Deteriorating access compounds famine risk and regional spillovers even as justice processes advance in The Hague.
Darfur justice milestone: ICC convicts Ali“Kushayb”
The International Criminal Court found Ali Muhammad Ali Abd‐Al‐Rahman (Ali Kushayb) guilty on 27 counts of war crimes and crimes against humanity-the first ICC conviction tied to Darfur atrocities. Sentencing will follow.
Why it matters: The ruling strengthens accountability efforts and could increase cooperation pressure on states harboring ICC fugitives.
Southern Africa
Madagascar: Protests reignite over power and water shortages
Demonstrations resumed across several cities, with clashes reported as anger over outages broadens into calls for political change.
Reuters
Why it matters: Service‐delivery unrest raises governance risk and may delay investment decisions in power, water, and mining.
South Africa (Markets): Rand softens on U.S. shutdown anxiety
The rand traded near 17.25/$ as investors assessed the U.S. government shutdown's duration and spillovers to risk assets.
Reuters
Why it matters: Global risk aversion can tighten local financial conditions and lift borrowing costs.
West Africa
Côte d'Ivoire: Barrick to sell Tongon mine-deal up to $305m
Barrick agreed to divest its Tongon gold mine interests to Atlantic Group for up to $305 million, pending approvals; the company says the move sharpens its portfolio focus.
Why it matters: Active M&A underscores West Africa's gold pipeline and may reshape supplier and employment bases around Abidjan.
