Amnesty Calls Afghanistan Accountability Mechanism A Landmark Step Toward Justice

Amnesty International has welcomed the United Nations Human Rights Council's decision to establish an independent investigative mechanism for Afghanistan, describing it as a“historic turning point” in the global effort to deliver justice for victims of human rights abuses.

According to reports in international media, Amnesty Secretary-General Agnes Callamard said on Monday, October 6, that the new mechanism offers a long-overdue path to truth, justice, and reparations for victims of decades of war and oppression in Afghanistan. She noted that since the Taliban's return to power, women and girls have been deprived of education and work, while journalists, activists, and minorities have faced arbitrary arrests, torture, and public punishments meant to instill fear.

Amnesty stressed that the new body must be inclusive and impartial, investigating not only violations under Taliban rule but also crimes committed before their takeover. These would include atrocities linked to ISIS-Khorasan, other insurgent groups, the former Afghanistan government, and international military forces.

The organization warned that while the creation of the mechanism is a crucial milestone, it is only the beginning. Amnesty urged UN member states to provide sufficient funding, expertise, and political backing to ensure that the mechanism can operate effectively and independently in pursuit of accountability.

The mechanism, approved by the UN Human Rights Council last week, will collect and preserve evidence of serious human rights violations and international crimes. It will also complement the work of the International Criminal Court (ICC) in preparing future prosecutions for war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Human rights advocates around the world have applauded the UN's decision, calling it a long-awaited measure to break Afghanistan's decades-long cycle of impunity. They say the mechanism's success will depend on sustained global support and a genuine commitment to confronting injustice.

Amnesty's response reflects growing international recognition that accountability in Afghanistan cannot wait. As the UN mechanism begins its work, the world's attention must remain fixed on those most affected - the women, activists, and civilians who continue to suffer under one of the world's harshest regimes.



