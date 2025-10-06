Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
PIB Organises Mumbai Media Tour For J & K Journalists

PIB Organises Mumbai Media Tour For J & K Journalists


2025-10-06 03:15:47
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)
PIB J&K Media Tour To Mumbai Begins With Visit To JNPA

Mumbai- The PIB J&K Media Tour to Mumbai began Monday with an interaction between the Chairman of Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA), Unmesh Sharad Wagh, and a group of journalists from Jammu and Kashmir. The interaction marked the first engagement of the media tour organised by the Press Information Bureau (PIB), Jammu & Kashmir. The delegation led by Neha Jalali, Director, PIB Jammu includes 14 journalists from Jammu and Srinagar.

The five-day PIB J&K media tour to Mumbai aims to provide journalists from Jammu and Kashmir with exposure to key national projects, Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs), and other institutions of strategic and developmental importance. The initiative seeks to enhance understanding of national development efforts and foster closer engagement between regional media and major institutions across the country.

MENAFN06102025000215011059ID1110158176

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search