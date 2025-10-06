PIB Organises Mumbai Media Tour For J & K Journalists
Mumbai- The PIB J&K Media Tour to Mumbai began Monday with an interaction between the Chairman of Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA), Unmesh Sharad Wagh, and a group of journalists from Jammu and Kashmir. The interaction marked the first engagement of the media tour organised by the Press Information Bureau (PIB), Jammu & Kashmir. The delegation led by Neha Jalali, Director, PIB Jammu includes 14 journalists from Jammu and Srinagar.
The five-day PIB J&K media tour to Mumbai aims to provide journalists from Jammu and Kashmir with exposure to key national projects, Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs), and other institutions of strategic and developmental importance. The initiative seeks to enhance understanding of national development efforts and foster closer engagement between regional media and major institutions across the country.
