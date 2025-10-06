IUST To Host Int'l Conference On Geospatial Technology For Sustainability

Awantipora- The Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST), in collaboration with the International Society for Photogrammetry and Remote Sensing (ISPRS), will host the International Conference on 'Mapping the Future of Sustainable Landscapes: Geospatial Innovations for People, Places, and Practices' on October 8-9, 2025 at its Awantipora campus.

The conference will be inaugurated by Javid Ahmad Dar, Minister for Agriculture, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj. It will bring together leading scientists, policymakers, industry experts and young researchers to explore how geospatial technologies, like GIS, remote sensing, Artificial Intelligence, IoT and Big Data, can drive sustainable landscape management.

Over two days, the conference will feature keynote addresses, thematic sessions, panel discussions, and poster presentations bridging cutting-edge research with practical interventions in governance, disaster risk reduction, climate impacts, tourism, and heritage conservation

Highlighting its significance, Prof. Shakil Romshoo, Vice Chancellor of IUST, said,“This conference marks an important milestone in positioning IUST at the forefront of geospatial innovations. We are proud to be among the first universities in the country to join the national mission to launch one of the 75 student satellites in space. Moreover, IUST is among the few universities in India to offer a Four-Year Undergraduate Program in Geospatial Technology, reaffirming our commitment to advancing education in emerging technologies.”