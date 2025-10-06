J & K Political Leaders Welcome Bypolls In Budgam, Nagrota Assembly Seats

Representational Photo

Srinagar- Jammu and Kashmir's political parties including the ruling National Conference (NC) and the opposition BJP on Monday welcomed the Election Commission of India announcing the schedule for bypolls to Budgam and Nagrota assembly seats.

Bypolls to both Budgam and Nagrota assembly constituencies will be held on November 11 while counting of votes will be undertaken on November 14.

National Conference spokesman Tanvir Sadiq said although delayed, the ECI's decision to hold byelections for the two seats in the Union Territory was welcome.

“We have been seeking a bypoll for the vacant seats as soon as (Chief Minister) Omar Abdullah vacated the Budgam seat. Finally, the people of the Budgam segment will have their representative in the Assembly,” Sadiq told PTI.

Sadiq said the parliamentary board of the party will take the final decision on the candidates.

“As of now, we are contesting both seats,” he added.

The opposition BJP and the PDP also welcomed the bypoll schedule for Budgam and Nagrota seats.

“We welcome the decision to hold bypolls as it is part of the democratic process,” BJP spokesperson Altaf Thakur said.

Asked about the one-year delay in holding bypolls to these seats, Thakur said the Election Commission is an autonomous body and political parties cannot impose themselves on it.

“Only the Election Commission knows why the polls were delayed. As political parties, we follow its decisions,” he added.

Asked if the party will contest both seats, Thakur said BJP leaders Sat Sharma and Ashok Koul have been called to Delhi.“BJP is always ready for elections. I think it will be clear in a day or two who will be our candidates,” he said.

PDP spokesman Mohit Bhan, while welcoming the decision, said the lack of representation in the Assembly had cost Budgam in terms of development.

“Better late than never... It is the right of the people to have an elected representative who will speak for them on issues like development,” he said.

Bhan said the political affairs committee of the party will decide whether the party will contest both seats.