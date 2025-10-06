403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Mining & Infrastructure Stocks Lead TSX Gains
(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Canadian markets are showing strength in todays session with Investors rotating into defense, construction, and materials stocks on anticipation of increased public spending. Reports suggest Ottawa is accelerating commitments to military procurement and infrastructure, which could provide tailwinds for engineering and mining firms.
The TSX was up 166.53 points, or .55%, to 30,638.21
In a notable shift, Canada's finance ministry confirmed that the federal budget will now be presented in the autumn rather than the spring. The change is intended to give earlier clarity on fiscal priorities, though concerns about the country's widening deficit linger.
Local risks also entered the picture. A teachers' strike in Alberta is adding pressure to provincial finances, while ongoing trade frictions with the U.S. continue to cloud the outlook for export-oriented industries.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange jumped 30.44 points to 994.48
ON WALLSTREET
Equity markets in the U.S delivered a mix of enthusiasm and caution today, with Wall Street rallying on artificial intelligence momentum.
U.S. equities traded near record levels, buoyed by another strong showing in technology. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite climbed higher, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average lagged as some industrial and consumer names faced pressure.
The standout driver was Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), whose shares surged more than 25% after the company announced a landmark deal to supply AI chips to OpenAI. The move sparked a broader rally in semiconductor and AI-linked stocks, with companies such as Marvell and Micron notching gains. By contrast, Nvidia slipped modestly as investors weighed the impact of heightened competition.
Mergers and acquisitions also added to the day's headlines. Fifth Third Bancorp unveiled a $10.9 billion all-stock takeover of Comerica, sending Comerica shares sharply higher while weighing on Fifth Third's stock. The deal highlights growing confidence that regulators may support consolidation in the banking sector.
On the macro front, a partial U.S. government shutdown continues, but investors appear unfazed for now. Market attention is pivoting to the Federal Reserve, with Chair Jerome Powell and the release of meeting minutes expected to shape expectations for interest-rate policy. With fewer data releases available during the shutdown, Fed commentary and corporate earnings are poised to drive short-term sentiment.
Canadian markets are showing strength in todays session with Investors rotating into defense, construction, and materials stocks on anticipation of increased public spending. Reports suggest Ottawa is accelerating commitments to military procurement and infrastructure, which could provide tailwinds for engineering and mining firms.
The TSX was up 166.53 points, or .55%, to 30,638.21
In a notable shift, Canada's finance ministry confirmed that the federal budget will now be presented in the autumn rather than the spring. The change is intended to give earlier clarity on fiscal priorities, though concerns about the country's widening deficit linger.
Local risks also entered the picture. A teachers' strike in Alberta is adding pressure to provincial finances, while ongoing trade frictions with the U.S. continue to cloud the outlook for export-oriented industries.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange jumped 30.44 points to 994.48
ON WALLSTREET
Equity markets in the U.S delivered a mix of enthusiasm and caution today, with Wall Street rallying on artificial intelligence momentum.
U.S. equities traded near record levels, buoyed by another strong showing in technology. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite climbed higher, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average lagged as some industrial and consumer names faced pressure.
The standout driver was Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), whose shares surged more than 25% after the company announced a landmark deal to supply AI chips to OpenAI. The move sparked a broader rally in semiconductor and AI-linked stocks, with companies such as Marvell and Micron notching gains. By contrast, Nvidia slipped modestly as investors weighed the impact of heightened competition.
Mergers and acquisitions also added to the day's headlines. Fifth Third Bancorp unveiled a $10.9 billion all-stock takeover of Comerica, sending Comerica shares sharply higher while weighing on Fifth Third's stock. The deal highlights growing confidence that regulators may support consolidation in the banking sector.
On the macro front, a partial U.S. government shutdown continues, but investors appear unfazed for now. Market attention is pivoting to the Federal Reserve, with Chair Jerome Powell and the release of meeting minutes expected to shape expectations for interest-rate policy. With fewer data releases available during the shutdown, Fed commentary and corporate earnings are poised to drive short-term sentiment.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BC.GAME News Backs Deccan Gladiators As Title Sponsor In 2025 Abu Dhabi T10 League
- Solotto Launches As Solana's First-Ever Community-Powered On-Chain Lottery
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- Solo Leveling Levels Up: Korean Billion-Dollar Megafranchise Goes Onchain With Story
- Ethereum-Based Defi Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Reaches 50% Completion In Phase 6
- Nigel Farage To Headline At UK's Flagship Web3 Conference Zebu Live 2025
CommentsNo comment