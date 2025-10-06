STAR Refinery Sees Sharp Increase In Diesel Production And Crude Imports

The STAR refinery, operated by Azerbaijan's state oil company SOCAR in Turkiye, produced 556,181 tons of diesel fuel in July 2025, marking a 47.8% increase compared to 376,332 tons in the same month of 2024, according to data from Turkiye's Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EPDK), Azernews reports.

