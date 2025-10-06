Ukrainian Forces Eliminate Russian Sabotage Groups Near Yampil
"In the Dobropillia sector, Ukraine's Defense Forces are enhancing the effectiveness of strikes on enemy concentration points and destroying Russian logistics," he said.
The spokesperson also added that near Yampil, the situation has stabilized, and the work to eliminate the remnants of the enemy sabotage groups has been completed.
Commenting on the situation in the Novopavlivka sector, the spokesperson noted that 57 assault actions took place there, significantly more than in previous periods. He added that fierce fighting continues in the area.Read also: Defense forces repel Russian attempt to break through to Kostiantynivka using armored vehicles
As reported by Ukrinform, since the beginning of the day, 113 combat encounters have occurred between Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian troops, with fighting ongoing on eight front-line directions.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BC.GAME News Backs Deccan Gladiators As Title Sponsor In 2025 Abu Dhabi T10 League
- Solotto Launches As Solana's First-Ever Community-Powered On-Chain Lottery
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- Solo Leveling Levels Up: Korean Billion-Dollar Megafranchise Goes Onchain With Story
- Ethereum-Based Defi Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Reaches 50% Completion In Phase 6
- Nigel Farage To Headline At UK's Flagship Web3 Conference Zebu Live 2025
CommentsNo comment