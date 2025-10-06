Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ukrainian Forces Eliminate Russian Sabotage Groups Near Yampil

2025-10-06 03:10:12
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported on-air by Spokesperson for the East group of troops Hryhorii Shapoval, according to Ukrinform.

"In the Dobropillia sector, Ukraine's Defense Forces are enhancing the effectiveness of strikes on enemy concentration points and destroying Russian logistics," he said.

The spokesperson also added that near Yampil, the situation has stabilized, and the work to eliminate the remnants of the enemy sabotage groups has been completed.

Commenting on the situation in the Novopavlivka sector, the spokesperson noted that 57 assault actions took place there, significantly more than in previous periods. He added that fierce fighting continues in the area.

As reported by Ukrinform, since the beginning of the day, 113 combat encounters have occurred between Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian troops, with fighting ongoing on eight front-line directions.

