Zelensky, Lithuania's PM Discuss Joint Weapons Production, Strengthening Ukraine's Air Defense

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the Head of State on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

“I held a meeting with Prime Minister of Lithuania Inga Ruginiene – this is her first foreign visit, and it is very meaningful that it is to Ukraine. A true sign of support. We discussed everything that is now critically important: continued defense assistance, joint weapons production, and investments in Ukraine's defense industry,” Zelensky said.

The President noted that energy security was also a key topic of discussion.

“Winter is ahead, and Russia continues to intensify its aerial terror and strikes against our cities – therefore, strengthening our air defense remains a top priority,” he emphasized.

Zelensky added that the sides also discussed Lithuania's participation in Ukraine's reconstruction and assistance in building shelters in schools and kindergartens.

“Lithuania's readiness to contribute to the PURL initiative and to join the SAFE instrument is important. We value this and are grateful for Lithuania's comprehensive support for Ukraine: military assistance, co-leadership in the demining coalition, active participation in the drone, air defense, electronic warfare, artillery, and IT coalitions. All this greatly strengthens our people in their defense,” Zelensky stressed.

The Office of the President reported that the leaders also focused on diplomatic efforts to achieve real peace and initiatives to return Ukrainian children abducted by Russia.

The President expressed gratitude that during the Summit of the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children held in New York, Lithuania was represented at the level of First Lady Diana Nausėdienė. The next summit is set to take place in Brussels, and Ukraine expects Lithuania's participation.

As reported by Ukrinform, Lithuanian Prime Minister Inga Ruginiene arrived in Kyiv on her first official visit. During the visit, she announced a new initiative to help and rehabilitate Ukrainian children abducted by Russia and their families.