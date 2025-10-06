Azerbaijan's Baku Port Makes Waves With Highest Throughput In Over Two Decades
Data obtained by Trend from the company indicates that this marks the highest throughput at the port in the last 22 years and reflects a year-on-year increase of 6.7 percent.
The report highlights that container shipments saw the most significant growth, with 77,295 TEU moved during the period, up 40.4 percent compared to last year. In addition, dry cargo handling increased by 36.7 percent, and wheeled machinery shipments rose by 1.3 percent.
The information noted that the positive trend is expected to continue thanks to Baku Port's strengthened role in international shipping routes, effective partnerships, and new logistics initiatives, projecting container volumes to reach 100,000 TEU by year-end.
The integration of Baku Port with ADY has also enhanced the country's transit capacity, increasing the port's annual container handling potential from 100,000 TEU to 150,000 TEU without additional investment.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BC.GAME News Backs Deccan Gladiators As Title Sponsor In 2025 Abu Dhabi T10 League
- Solotto Launches As Solana's First-Ever Community-Powered On-Chain Lottery
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- Solo Leveling Levels Up: Korean Billion-Dollar Megafranchise Goes Onchain With Story
- Ethereum-Based Defi Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Reaches 50% Completion In Phase 6
- Nigel Farage To Headline At UK's Flagship Web3 Conference Zebu Live 2025
CommentsNo comment