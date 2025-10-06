Azerbaijan's Baku Port Makes Waves With Highest Throughput In Over Two Decades

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Baku International Sea Port, a structural division of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC under AZCON Holding, has reported record cargo handling in the first nine months of 2025, surpassing 6.1 million tons.

Data obtained by Trend from the company indicates that this marks the highest throughput at the port in the last 22 years and reflects a year-on-year increase of 6.7 percent.

The report highlights that container shipments saw the most significant growth, with 77,295 TEU moved during the period, up 40.4 percent compared to last year. In addition, dry cargo handling increased by 36.7 percent, and wheeled machinery shipments rose by 1.3 percent.

The information noted that the positive trend is expected to continue thanks to Baku Port's strengthened role in international shipping routes, effective partnerships, and new logistics initiatives, projecting container volumes to reach 100,000 TEU by year-end.

The integration of Baku Port with ADY has also enhanced the country's transit capacity, increasing the port's annual container handling potential from 100,000 TEU to 150,000 TEU without additional investment.