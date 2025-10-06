Turkish FM Lauds 12Th Summit Of OTS Council Of Heads Of State In Azerbaijan's Gabala
"The major geostrategic changes taking place today affect the Turkic world, as they affect all places; however, the increasing institutionalization and more coordinated activities of the OTS make us more resilient to these crises. This is a corporate relationship that we all develop together. On the other hand, the fact that the Turkic world states develop their economies, infrastructure, technology, defense potential, basic services, and further improve their industrial infrastructure actually makes each state stronger," he said.
He noted that whenever strong states unite, even stronger organizations are formed.
"That's why I hope we will see a Turkic world in the future that is more resilient to global crises. Our leaders will discuss this issue tomorrow in Gabala. It's truly a pleasure to present such a beautiful city of the Turkic world to the leaders and to host them here," the minister emphasized.
Fidan also highlighted that Türkiye's current foreign policy is primarily focused on establishing stability in the region.
"There are several conditions necessary to ensure stability. First, to de-escalate or end wars and conflicts as much as possible. Second, to develop economic cooperation on an equal basis. As a result, everyone can benefit from prosperity. Third, to institutionalize and further revitalize relations and regional structures. We are working in our region with this perspective.
This is always evident in our relations and joint regional efforts with the Turkic world. The foreign policy vision proposed by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Türkiye's efforts are directed toward this goal. Thus, we are using Türkiye's regional power, influence, and leadership to help establish stability in the region," the minister added.
