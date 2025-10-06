403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Egypt's Khaled El Enany Elected UNESCO Director-General By Overwhelming Majority
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Cairo, Oct. 6 (Petra) – The Executive Board of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) on Monday overwhelmingly elected Khaled El Enany, Egypt's nominee, as Director-General of the organization during elections held Monday.
El Enany becomes the first Egyptian and Arab, and the second African, to assume the post of UNESCO Director-General an historic achievement that reflects the international stature and influence of Egypt's foreign policy, according to the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Out of 57 member states of the Executive Board, 55 voted in favor of El Enany, marking the highest number of votes ever received by a candidate in a competitive election for the position since UNESCO's establishment in 1945.
Cairo, Oct. 6 (Petra) – The Executive Board of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) on Monday overwhelmingly elected Khaled El Enany, Egypt's nominee, as Director-General of the organization during elections held Monday.
El Enany becomes the first Egyptian and Arab, and the second African, to assume the post of UNESCO Director-General an historic achievement that reflects the international stature and influence of Egypt's foreign policy, according to the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Out of 57 member states of the Executive Board, 55 voted in favor of El Enany, marking the highest number of votes ever received by a candidate in a competitive election for the position since UNESCO's establishment in 1945.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BC.GAME News Backs Deccan Gladiators As Title Sponsor In 2025 Abu Dhabi T10 League
- Solotto Launches As Solana's First-Ever Community-Powered On-Chain Lottery
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- Solo Leveling Levels Up: Korean Billion-Dollar Megafranchise Goes Onchain With Story
- Ethereum-Based Defi Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Reaches 50% Completion In Phase 6
- Nigel Farage To Headline At UK's Flagship Web3 Conference Zebu Live 2025
CommentsNo comment