Egypt's Khaled El Enany Elected UNESCO Director-General By Overwhelming Majority

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Cairo, Oct. 6 (Petra) – The Executive Board of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) on Monday overwhelmingly elected Khaled El Enany, Egypt's nominee, as Director-General of the organization during elections held Monday.El Enany becomes the first Egyptian and Arab, and the second African, to assume the post of UNESCO Director-General an historic achievement that reflects the international stature and influence of Egypt's foreign policy, according to the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.Out of 57 member states of the Executive Board, 55 voted in favor of El Enany, marking the highest number of votes ever received by a candidate in a competitive election for the position since UNESCO's establishment in 1945.