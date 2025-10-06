Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Egypt's Khaled El Enany Elected UNESCO Director-General By Overwhelming Majority


2025-10-06 03:09:17
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Cairo, Oct. 6 (Petra) – The Executive Board of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) on Monday overwhelmingly elected Khaled El Enany, Egypt's nominee, as Director-General of the organization during elections held Monday.
El Enany becomes the first Egyptian and Arab, and the second African, to assume the post of UNESCO Director-General an historic achievement that reflects the international stature and influence of Egypt's foreign policy, according to the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Out of 57 member states of the Executive Board, 55 voted in favor of El Enany, marking the highest number of votes ever received by a candidate in a competitive election for the position since UNESCO's establishment in 1945.

MENAFN06102025000117011021ID1110158012

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search