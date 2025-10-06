Vatican Cardinal Warns World Against Getting Used To The Massacre In Gaza

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 6 (Petra) – Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin on Monday warned against the world "getting used to the massacre" taking place in the Gaza Strip.Speaking to reporters, Parolin said the consequences of the war on Gaza are "catastrophic and inhumane," adding that it is not enough for the international community to simply declare that what is happening is unacceptable and then continue to allow it to happen.He described the situation in Gaza as "more dangerous and tragic than last year, following a devastating war that claimed tens of thousands of lives." He noted that people are being killed while searching for a piece of bread, buried under the rubble of their homes, or bombed in hospitals and camps, while the displaced are forced to move from one place to another in a narrow and overcrowded land."It is unacceptable and unjustifiable to reduce human beings to mere collateral victims," he stressed, reaffirming that "two peoples in two states" remains the solution to the Middle East conflict. "Yet we cannot help but observe with concern," he added, "that Israeli statements and decisions are moving in the opposite direction namely, toward preventing the birth of a genuine Palestinian state forever."