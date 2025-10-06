403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Vatican Cardinal Warns World Against Getting Used To The Massacre In Gaza
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Oct. 6 (Petra) – Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin on Monday warned against the world "getting used to the massacre" taking place in the Gaza Strip.
Speaking to reporters, Parolin said the consequences of the war on Gaza are "catastrophic and inhumane," adding that it is not enough for the international community to simply declare that what is happening is unacceptable and then continue to allow it to happen.
He described the situation in Gaza as "more dangerous and tragic than last year, following a devastating war that claimed tens of thousands of lives." He noted that people are being killed while searching for a piece of bread, buried under the rubble of their homes, or bombed in hospitals and camps, while the displaced are forced to move from one place to another in a narrow and overcrowded land.
"It is unacceptable and unjustifiable to reduce human beings to mere collateral victims," he stressed, reaffirming that "two peoples in two states" remains the solution to the Middle East conflict. "Yet we cannot help but observe with concern," he added, "that Israeli statements and decisions are moving in the opposite direction namely, toward preventing the birth of a genuine Palestinian state forever."
Amman, Oct. 6 (Petra) – Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin on Monday warned against the world "getting used to the massacre" taking place in the Gaza Strip.
Speaking to reporters, Parolin said the consequences of the war on Gaza are "catastrophic and inhumane," adding that it is not enough for the international community to simply declare that what is happening is unacceptable and then continue to allow it to happen.
He described the situation in Gaza as "more dangerous and tragic than last year, following a devastating war that claimed tens of thousands of lives." He noted that people are being killed while searching for a piece of bread, buried under the rubble of their homes, or bombed in hospitals and camps, while the displaced are forced to move from one place to another in a narrow and overcrowded land.
"It is unacceptable and unjustifiable to reduce human beings to mere collateral victims," he stressed, reaffirming that "two peoples in two states" remains the solution to the Middle East conflict. "Yet we cannot help but observe with concern," he added, "that Israeli statements and decisions are moving in the opposite direction namely, toward preventing the birth of a genuine Palestinian state forever."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BC.GAME News Backs Deccan Gladiators As Title Sponsor In 2025 Abu Dhabi T10 League
- Solotto Launches As Solana's First-Ever Community-Powered On-Chain Lottery
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- Solo Leveling Levels Up: Korean Billion-Dollar Megafranchise Goes Onchain With Story
- Ethereum-Based Defi Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Reaches 50% Completion In Phase 6
- Nigel Farage To Headline At UK's Flagship Web3 Conference Zebu Live 2025
CommentsNo comment