Princess Rahma Opens Joint Art Exhibition In Amman
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Oct. 6 (Petra) – Her Royal Highness Princess Rahma bint El Hassan on Monday patronized the opening of a joint art exhibition at Beit Shuqair Gallery in Amman.
The exhibition, featuring artists Huda Al-Kashef, Enas Shaheen, Iman Al-Mukhallalati, and Fatima Bourhammati, included 35 paintings of various sizes, showcasing a diversity of artistic schools and styles.
The artworks, created using oil and acrylic on canvas, expressed humanistic themes, women's issues, and subjects related to Jerusalem.
Half of the proceeds from the exhibition, which runs for four days, will be donated to the Jordan Medical Aid for Palestinians (MAP Jordan) charity.
