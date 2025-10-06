Dutch Government Pledges €100 Million To Support Jordan's Water Sector

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, October 6 (Petra) -- The Dutch government pledged on Monday €100 million in support of Jordan's water sector, including €31 million earmarked for the National Water Carrier Project over the next four years.During a meeting with the Dutch Ambassador to Jordan, Stella Kluth, Minister of Water and Irrigation Raed Abu Saud expressed praised the Netherlands' ongoing support in helping Jordan address its pressing water challenges.According to a statement issued by the Ministry, Abu Saud outlined the critical challenges facing Jordan's water sector and the country's extensive experience in integrated water resource management.He highlighted national efforts to reduce water loss, adopt energy-efficient solutions and implement long-term strategic projects such as the National Water Carrier, vital to securing Jordan's future water needs.The Minister stressed the importance of enhancing cooperation in joint water initiatives, expanding private sector partnerships between Jordan and the Netherlands and developing sustainable solutions to issues such as climate change, groundwater depletion, flood management and modern agricultural practices.He further noted Dutch support for initiatives such as the Yarmouk Water Company management contract and nationwide water awareness programmes.For her part, Kluth praised the Ministry's efforts in water infrastructure development and its humanitarian role in supporting refugees. She acknowledged Jordan's success in managing its water crisis despite having some of the lowest water availability per capita in the world.Ambassador Kluth reaffirmed her country's commitment to supporting Jordan's pioneering and strategic water projects, highlighting that the €100 million in aid will be allocated across various initiatives over the next four years to help the sector overcome current and future challenges.Following the meeting, the Dutch Ambassador toured the Ministry's Command and Control Centre, where she was briefed on the advanced technologies and systems used to monitor and manage Jordan's water resources.