Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Pipeline 2025: Pioneering Clinical Developments By 30+ Global Leaders Delveinsight Featuring Sanofi, Takeda, Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Bristol-Myers Squibb

"Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Pipeline"DelveInsight's,“Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura - Pipeline Insight, 2025,” report provides comprehensive insights about 30+ companies and 25+ pipeline drugs in Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

With Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura increasingly prevalent worldwide and contributing to comorbidities such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and certain cancers, the demand for safer and more effective treatments continues to grow. According to DelveInsight, the ITP pipeline involves 30+ pharmaceutical and biotech companies developing over 25 therapeutic candidates across various stages of clinical and preclinical development, highlighting significant innovation and a strong commitment to tackling this major public health challenge.

DelveInsight's“Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura Pipeline Insight 2025” report offers a comprehensive and strategic overview of the current R&D landscape. It examines clinical trial progress, emerging therapies, mechanisms of action, competitive dynamics, and key initiatives by leading companies. The report is an essential resource for researchers, healthcare investors, and decision-makers, providing insights into the evolving ITP therapeutics market and the breakthroughs driving its future development.

DelveInsight's Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) pipeline report highlights a dynamic landscape, with over 30 active companies developing more than 25 therapeutic candidates for ITP treatment.

In March 2024, the FDA granted Orphan Drug Designation to cevidoplenib, an oral SYK inhibitor from Oscotec for chronic ITP. This designation provides key benefits, including tax credits, fee waivers, and seven years of market exclusivity, emphasizing cevidoplenib's potential as a novel ITP therapy.

In May 2024, Massachusetts General Hospital reported the use of recombinant ADAMTS13 under FDA compassionate-use approval to treat a life-threatening case of immune thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura (iTTP). The treatment rapidly reversed the patient's condition, leading to a Phase 2b clinical trial of recombinant ADAMTS13 in iTTP.

Major companies advancing ITP therapies include Sanofi, Takeda, Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Bristol-Myers Squibb, and others, all actively working to improve the treatment landscape. Promising pipeline candidates in various stages of development include Rilzabrutinib, Mezagitamab, and additional emerging therapies.

Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP), also referred to as idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura or immune thrombocytopenia, is an autoimmune condition characterized by a reduced number of platelets-cells essential for blood clotting. Common symptoms include a low platelet count, easy or excessive bruising, bleeding under the skin, mucosal bleeding, the presence of blood in urine or stool, and in women, heavy menstrual bleeding.

Diagnosing ITP early can be difficult, as many patients may not show any symptoms initially. Diagnosis typically involves a physical examination, a review of the patient's medical history, and blood tests to measure platelet levels.

Treatment options for ITP vary and may include medications such as corticosteroids, immune globulins, or drugs that help boost platelet production. In cases where medications are ineffective, surgery may be considered-most often a splenectomy (removal of the spleen), which can help reduce the immune system's destruction of platelets and improve platelet counts.

Provides comprehensive insights into key companies developing therapies in the Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura Market.

Categorizes Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura therapeutic companies by development stage: early, mid, and late-stage.

Highlights major companies involved in targeted therapy development, including both active and inactive (paused/discontinued) projects.

Reviews emerging Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura drugs under development based on:



Stage of development



Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura Route of administration



Target receptor



Monotherapy vs. combination therapy



Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura Mechanism of action

Molecular type

Offers detailed analysis of:



Company-to-company and company-academia collaborations



Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura Licensing agreements Funding and investment activities supporting future Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura market advancement.

Rilzabrutinib – Sanofi

Rilzabrutinib is an oral, reversible covalent Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor developed by Sanofi, primarily aimed at increasing platelet counts in patients with Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP). The drug functions by suppressing inflammatory immune cells, blocking autoantibody-driven signaling, and preventing the generation of new autoantibodies, while maintaining B cell populations. In November 2020, the U.S. FDA granted Rilzabrutinib Fast Track designation for ITP, and it is currently being assessed in Phase III clinical trials.

Mezagitamab – Takeda

Mezagitamab (TAK-079) is a fully human IgG1 monoclonal antibody that targets CD38, a surface protein highly expressed on various cells, including myeloma cells, plasma cells, plasmablasts, and natural killer (NK) cells. CD38 is also present on activated T cells and immunosuppressive regulatory cells such as Tregs and Bregs. Developed by Takeda, Mezagitamab is currently undergoing Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP).

Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura Assessment by Product Type

. Mono

. Combination

. Mono/Combination

Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura By Stage

. Late-stage products (Phase III)

. Mid-stage products (Phase II)

. Early-stage product (Phase I) along with the details of

. Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates

. Discontinued & Inactive candidates

Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura Assessment by Route of Administration

. Oral

. Parenteral

. Intravenous

. Subcutaneous

. Topical

Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura Assessment by Molecule Type

. Recombinant fusion proteins

. Small molecule

. Monoclonal antibody

. Peptide

. Polymer

. Gene therapy

