Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Pipeline 2025: Pioneering Clinical Developments By 30+ Global Leaders Delveinsight Featuring Sanofi, Takeda, Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Bristol-Myers Squibb
"Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Pipeline"DelveInsight's,“Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura - Pipeline Insight, 2025,” report provides comprehensive insights about 30+ companies and 25+ pipeline drugs in Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.
With Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura increasingly prevalent worldwide and contributing to comorbidities such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and certain cancers, the demand for safer and more effective treatments continues to grow. According to DelveInsight, the ITP pipeline involves 30+ pharmaceutical and biotech companies developing over 25 therapeutic candidates across various stages of clinical and preclinical development, highlighting significant innovation and a strong commitment to tackling this major public health challenge.
DelveInsight's“Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura Pipeline Insight 2025” report offers a comprehensive and strategic overview of the current R&D landscape. It examines clinical trial progress, emerging therapies, mechanisms of action, competitive dynamics, and key initiatives by leading companies. The report is an essential resource for researchers, healthcare investors, and decision-makers, providing insights into the evolving ITP therapeutics market and the breakthroughs driving its future development.
Explore the Cutting-Edge Landscape of Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura Drug Development
Key Takeaways from the Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura Pipeline Report
DelveInsight's Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) pipeline report highlights a dynamic landscape, with over 30 active companies developing more than 25 therapeutic candidates for ITP treatment.
In March 2024, the FDA granted Orphan Drug Designation to cevidoplenib, an oral SYK inhibitor from Oscotec for chronic ITP. This designation provides key benefits, including tax credits, fee waivers, and seven years of market exclusivity, emphasizing cevidoplenib's potential as a novel ITP therapy.
In May 2024, Massachusetts General Hospital reported the use of recombinant ADAMTS13 under FDA compassionate-use approval to treat a life-threatening case of immune thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura (iTTP). The treatment rapidly reversed the patient's condition, leading to a Phase 2b clinical trial of recombinant ADAMTS13 in iTTP.
Major companies advancing ITP therapies include Sanofi, Takeda, Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Bristol-Myers Squibb, and others, all actively working to improve the treatment landscape.
Promising pipeline candidates in various stages of development include Rilzabrutinib, Mezagitamab, and additional emerging therapies.
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura Overview:
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP), also referred to as idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura or immune thrombocytopenia, is an autoimmune condition characterized by a reduced number of platelets-cells essential for blood clotting. Common symptoms include a low platelet count, easy or excessive bruising, bleeding under the skin, mucosal bleeding, the presence of blood in urine or stool, and in women, heavy menstrual bleeding.
Diagnosing ITP early can be difficult, as many patients may not show any symptoms initially. Diagnosis typically involves a physical examination, a review of the patient's medical history, and blood tests to measure platelet levels.
Treatment options for ITP vary and may include medications such as corticosteroids, immune globulins, or drugs that help boost platelet production. In cases where medications are ineffective, surgery may be considered-most often a splenectomy (removal of the spleen), which can help reduce the immune system's destruction of platelets and improve platelet counts.
Download the Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura sample report to know in detail about the Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura treatment market
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura Pipeline Analysis
The Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura pipeline insights report 2025, provides insights into:
Provides comprehensive insights into key companies developing therapies in the Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura Market.
Categorizes Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura therapeutic companies by development stage: early, mid, and late-stage.
Highlights major companies involved in targeted therapy development, including both active and inactive (paused/discontinued) projects.
Reviews emerging Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura drugs under development based on:
Stage of development
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura Route of administration
Target receptor
Monotherapy vs. combination therapy
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura Mechanism of action
Molecular type
Offers detailed analysis of:
Company-to-company and company-academia collaborations
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura Licensing agreements
Funding and investment activities supporting future Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura market advancement.
Unlock key insights into emerging Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura therapies and market strategies here:
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura Emerging Drugs
Rilzabrutinib – Sanofi
Rilzabrutinib is an oral, reversible covalent Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor developed by Sanofi, primarily aimed at increasing platelet counts in patients with Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP). The drug functions by suppressing inflammatory immune cells, blocking autoantibody-driven signaling, and preventing the generation of new autoantibodies, while maintaining B cell populations. In November 2020, the U.S. FDA granted Rilzabrutinib Fast Track designation for ITP, and it is currently being assessed in Phase III clinical trials.
Mezagitamab – Takeda
Mezagitamab (TAK-079) is a fully human IgG1 monoclonal antibody that targets CD38, a surface protein highly expressed on various cells, including myeloma cells, plasma cells, plasmablasts, and natural killer (NK) cells. CD38 is also present on activated T cells and immunosuppressive regulatory cells such as Tregs and Bregs. Developed by Takeda, Mezagitamab is currently undergoing Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP).
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura Pipeline Therapeutic Assessment
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura Assessment by Product Type
. Mono
. Combination
. Mono/Combination
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura By Stage
. Late-stage products (Phase III)
. Mid-stage products (Phase II)
. Early-stage product (Phase I) along with the details of
. Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates
. Discontinued & Inactive candidates
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura Assessment by Route of Administration
. Oral
. Parenteral
. Intravenous
. Subcutaneous
. Topical
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura Assessment by Molecule Type
. Recombinant fusion proteins
. Small molecule
. Monoclonal antibody
. Peptide
. Polymer
. Gene therapy
Download sample pages to get an in-depth assessment of the emerging Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura therapies and key Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura companies
Table of Contents
1. Report Introduction
2. Executive Summary
3. Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura Current Treatment Patterns
5. Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura - DelveInsight's Analytical Perspective
5. Therapeutic Assessment
5. Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura Late-Stage Products (Phase-III)
7. Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura Mid-Stage Products (Phase-II)
5. Early Stage Products (Phase-I)
9. Pre-clinical Products and Discovery Stage Products
5. Inactive Products
11. Dormant Products
12. Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura Discontinued Products
13. Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura Product Profiles
15. Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura Key Companies
15. Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura Key Products
15. Dormant and Discontinued Products
17. Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura Unmet Needs
15. Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura Future Perspectives
19. Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura Analyst Review
20. Appendix
21. Report Methodology
Request the sample PDF to get detailed insights about the Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura pipeline reports offerings
About DelveInsight
DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- R0AR Chain Announces $100,000 Community Rewards For Creators, Yappers, And Brand Evangelists
- Cryptolists Recognised As“Crypto Affiliate Of The Year” At SBC's Affiliate Leaders Awards 2025
- Tradesta Becomes The First Perpetuals Exchange To Launch Equities On Avalanche
- 0G Labs Launches Aristotle Mainnet With Largest Day-One Ecosystem For Decentralized AI
- Nebeus Overfunds Equity Crowdfunding Campaign With €3.6M Raised, Reflecting Growing Demand For Regulated Cryptofinance Solutions
- Daytrading Publishes New Study Showing 70% Of Viral Finance Tiktoks Are Misleading
CommentsNo comment