Kuwait FM Meets With Dutch Counterpart
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 6 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya met Monday his Dutch counterpart David van Weel, who is in Kuwait to attend the second session of the High-Level Ministerial Security Forum on Security and Regional Cooperation between the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and the European Union (EU), as well as the 29th session of the Joint Ministerial Council between the GCC and the EU.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated in a press release that during the meeting, the two sides reviewed bilateral relations between the two friendly countries and discussed ways to strengthen and develop them. They also addressed current regional developments and international issues.
Following the meeting, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed regarding the establishment of a joint cooperation committee between the Government of Kuwait and the Government of the Kingdom of the Netherlands.
This reflects the two countries' commitment to advancing their cooperative relations in various vital and important fields, aiming to broaden horizons and enhance mutual interests. (end)
