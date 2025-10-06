403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait FM Welcomes Hungarian Counterpart
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 6 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya met Monday his Hungarian counterpart Peter Szijjarto, who is in Kuwait to attend GCC-EU meetings.
During the meeting, both sides discussed bilateral relations between Kuwait and Hungary, ways of promoting and developing them and the latest regional and international developments. (end)
mt
During the meeting, both sides discussed bilateral relations between Kuwait and Hungary, ways of promoting and developing them and the latest regional and international developments. (end)
mt
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BC.GAME News Backs Deccan Gladiators As Title Sponsor In 2025 Abu Dhabi T10 League
- Solotto Launches As Solana's First-Ever Community-Powered On-Chain Lottery
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- Solo Leveling Levels Up: Korean Billion-Dollar Megafranchise Goes Onchain With Story
- Ethereum-Based Defi Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Reaches 50% Completion In Phase 6
- Nigel Farage To Headline At UK's Flagship Web3 Conference Zebu Live 2025
CommentsNo comment