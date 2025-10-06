Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait FM Welcomes Hungarian Counterpart


(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 6 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya met Monday his Hungarian counterpart Peter Szijjarto, who is in Kuwait to attend GCC-EU meetings.
During the meeting, both sides discussed bilateral relations between Kuwait and Hungary, ways of promoting and developing them and the latest regional and international developments. (end)
