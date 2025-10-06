403
Kuwait FM Meets EU Foreign Policy Chief
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 6 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya met Monday with High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice President of the European Commission, Kaja Kallas, who is in Kuwait to attend GCC-EU meetings.
During the meeting, both sides discussed bilateral relations between Kuwait and the EU, ways of promoting and developing them and the latest regional and international developments. (end)
