Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Deputy FM Meets With Swedish State Sec. For Foreign Affairs


2025-10-06 03:04:20
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 6 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Deputy Foreign Minister Ambassador Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah met on Monday with Swedish State Secretary for Foreign Affairs Dag Hartelius, discussing ways to strengthen bilateral ties as well as regional and international developments.
The meeting came after Sheikh Jarrah headed the Kuwaiti delegation in the second session of the High-Level Ministerial Security Forum between the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and the European Union (EU) as well as the 29th session of the joint ministerial council between both countries, hosted by Kuwait.
Following the meeting, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed to establish political consultations between Kuwait and Sweden in a way that enhances cooperation in various fields. (end)
