Kuwait Deputy FM Discusses With Greek Counterpart Ways To Enhance Relations
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 6 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Deputy Foreign Minister Ambassador Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah met on Monday with Greek Deputy Foreign Minister Harry Theoharis, discussing ways to strengthen bilateral relations between both countries, as well as regional and international developments.
The meeting came after Sheikh Jarrah headed the Kuwaiti delegation in the second session of the High-Level Ministerial Security Forum between the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and the European Union (EU), as well as the 29th session of the joint ministerial council between both sides, hosted by Kuwait. (end)
